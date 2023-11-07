M'sian family allegedly beats up daughter, 23, for dating Malay man

Warning: This article contains description of abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

A Malaysian family in Ipoh allegedly beat up their 23-year-old daughter in August after finding out that she was dating a Malay man.

The woman, Dong Yi, claimed that her parents believed that her Malay boyfriend, Emir, had used "black magic" on her and needed to beat her to "wake her up".

Following the incident on Aug. 8, she left home and together with Emir, 22, and lodged a police report against her family for the alleged domestic abuse.

In response, the family has lodged a missing persons report with the Ipoh police department, and has apparently circulated numerous posts over social media asking for Dong Yi to come home.

However, they reportedly declined to provide more details regarding the allegations, according to Malaysian media outlet SAYS.

The incident

Dong Yi related the account of the incident in a video posted on her Instagram on Aug. 14, and subsequently provided more details in an interview with SAYS.

She said that after her family found out about her romantic relationship with Emir, a budding musician, they displayed increasingly "racist" attitudes and questioned his suitability as a partner.

Dong Yi told SAYS that her parents allegedly said to her that Malay men were "lazy, useless, and not loyal".

She claimed that she was having a discussion with them about the relationship with Emir on the night of the incident, when they allegedly said that she was "possessed" and that he had "put black magic on [her]".

In the Instagram video, she alleged that her father and brother pinned her to the ground, while her other siblings yelled at her.

She also claimed that after she managed to get up, her father slapped her multiple times till there was blood on her face.

Her mother allegedly shouted at this point, "Slap her till she's awake, because this is not Dong Yi".

After the alleged assault, Dong Yi was reportedly instructed to wash her face and barred from leaving the house on her father's wishes.

Pictures provided in the video showed that she had sustained bruises around her eyes, and neck area.

She further claimed that there were bruises on her arms and legs from when her father pushed her during the incident.

Left home, lodged police report against family

According to Malaysian news platform Cilisos, the girl's parents pleaded for her forgiveness and asked her to stay, but she refused.

Instead, she packed up that night and went to a hospital.

She also contacted Emir, who accompanied her to lodge a police report about the alleged abuse in Ipoh.

Family repeatedly tried to contact her

Leaving home, however, did not bring an end to the matter.

Cilisos reported that Dong Yi's family continued to send text messages and call her, but she blocked them.

The family subsequently lodged a missing persons report with the Ipoh police, which alleged that Emir had kidnapped Dong Yi.

A woman claiming to be Dong Yi's aunt also messaged Emir's record label, saying that the music artist had "brainwashed [her] niece" and threatening to continue sending warning messages until she was found.

In response, Emir denied on his Instagram that he had kidnapped her.

He claimed that she was not living with him at that point.

Dong Yi herself clarified in subsequent Instagram stories that she had left on her own accord after the alleged assault, and added that she had no interest in returning to her family.

Family declined to address abuse allegations

Social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram have since been set up, supposedly by Dong Yi's family, to request for assistance in locating her, and to ask her to return home.

The Instagram account has the handle "Please come back Dong Yi".

One of the Facebook posts reads, "Daddy and mummy will not give up. We will search for you no matter what you say."

"If you insist on not coming home, tell us face to face. We will respect your decision and let you go, Dong Yi. Forever my Dong Yi ❤️."

Another post on Instagram, this one addressed to Emir, promised to "delete everything" if he sends her home.

In response to Dong Yi's allegations on social media, the family told SAYS that there was no arrest warrant against them.

However, they declined to provide details about the abuse allegations, stating instead that "this is a heart-wrenching moment for [their] family."

Top image from dongy1 on Instagram.