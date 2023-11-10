Maid, 18, jailed 4 months after giving children, 10 & 11, Ribena with Dettol antiseptic

An underaged maid was jailed after she was found to have mixed Dettol antiseptic into a bottle of Ribena cordial syrup, and it was drunk by three people.

Two children, aged 10 and 11, and their father, aged 32, drank the tainted Ribena cordial.

Mila Rindi Antika, an 18-year-old maid, was sentenced on Nov. 9 to four months in jail for her offence, reported The Straits Times.

Employer's 10-year-old grandson complained of weird taste

The Indonesian maid mixed the antiseptic with the drink in the kitchen cabinet area on the morning of Aug. 4, with no one else around.

After that, she placed the bottle of Dettol antiseptic back in the cupboard.

Later in the evening, her employer's son and two grandsons consumed the tainted drink.

While the boys' father detected a chemical taste in his drink, he brushed the thought aside.

Likewise, his 11-year-old son did not complain about the drink either.

However, the 10-year-old boy told his grandmother that the drink tasted weird. Upon examination, she noticed a strong chemical odour from it.

Thinking that Mila had not washed the cup well, she was about to pour the drink into a new cup when her sister opened the Ribena bottle and detected the chemical smell from the bottle.

Fortunately, no one fell ill from consuming the tainted drink.

When questioned by her employer, the maid denied tampering with the Ribena.

The employer did not pursue the matter further, but kept the Ribena bottle in her room.

Two days later, upon discovering the bottle of Dettol inside the cabinet, she reported the domestic worker to the police on Aug. 6.

Maid thought CCTV not facing kitchen cabinet

The maid said later that she had not been given enough food, and had also been emotionally abused.

However, when examined, it was revealed that she was not underweight.

Mila also said that she committed the offence because she wanted to avoid doing work.

During the trial, the prosecutor mentioned that the maid mixed the drink in the kitchen cabinet area, where she believed the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras would not capture her actions.

The prosecutor added that the maid was aware that her employer's two grandsons often drank Ribena when they visited their grandmother's house.

Hence, the maid was hoping that her employers would consume the contaminated drink.

Emphasising the potential harm to the two children, the prosecutor urged the court to impose a jail sentence of between five and six months on the accused.

Mila pleaded guilty to her offence of committing a rash act that could potentially harm other people.

The judge imposed a four-month prison term on her.

For her offence, she could have been handed a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a S$5,000 fine.

Mila also failed to meet Ministry of Manpower's minimum requirement of being at least 23 years old during work permit applications.

However, court documents did not mention whether any parties would face legal action over this issue.

