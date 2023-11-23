Lucid cafe at Jalan Besar closing after 3 years due to 'untenable operating costs'

Another one bites the dust.

Lucid cafe is closing after a three-year run.

Opened a little more than three years ago

According to Lucid's Instagram page, the cafe opened in the Jalan Besar neighbourhood a little more than three years ago.

It soft-opened in January 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic took over the world.

Despite the numerous disruptions to the food and beverage industry during that tumultuous period, Lucid managed to emerge out of the woods.

Closed after Nov. 28, 2023

However, the cafe announced in an Instagram post on Nov. 22, 2023 afternoon that its last day will fall on Nov. 27.

The cafe said it is ceasing operations as it is grappling with "untenable operating costs" but did not elaborate further.

Individuals reacted to the announcements with shock and sadness, with many saying that Lucid is one of their favourite cafes and that they would be sad to see it go.

About Lucid

Address: 38 Hamilton Rd, Singapore 209208

Opening hours: 10:30am to 6pm on weekends; 11am to 6pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; 12:30pm to 6pm on Wednesdays; and closed on Tuesdays

Top image Google Maps