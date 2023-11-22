Back

Some 700,000 S$10 LKY100 coins available for public at banks from Dec. 4-31, 2023

They are reminded to bring along their NRIC, passport, or work pass for the exchange.

Winnie Li | November 22, 2023, 11:38 AM

Members of the public can walk into any of the 142 participating bank branches from Dec. 4 to 31, 2023, to exchange for the S$10 coin commemorating the 100th birthday anniversary of Singapore's first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew (LKY100).

This was announced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in a Nov. 22 media release.

During the same period, those who did not manage to apply online earlier and those who would like to bring home more LKY100 coins can get their hands on the coins as well.

More than 700,000 coins will be made available for exchange, said MAS.

Those who applied for coins should collect them by Dec. 3

MAS also reminded members of the public who are keen to exchange for the LKY100 coins to bring along their NRIC, passport, or work pass.

There is no restriction on the number of coins that can be exchanged, as long as stocks are available at each bank branch.

Those who applied for the coins earlier but have not collected them should do so at their designated bank branch by Dec. 3.

All uncollected and remaining coins will be made available for the walk-in exchange from Dec. 4 to Dec. 31.

A total of 4 million of these coins were minted.

More information on the LKY100 coin and the participating bank branches for the walk-in exchange can be found here.

Top images via Monetary Authority of Singapore & Nathan/Xiaohongshu

