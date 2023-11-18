Supplying liquor online or via telecommunication services to those under 18 will be illegal from Jan. 2, 2024

From Jan. 2, 2024, the supply of liquor to those under 18 either via online or through telecommunication services will be made illegal in Singapore.

This was announced by the police on Nov. 18, 2023 in a press release.

In Singapore, the legal drinking age is 18.

Must take extra steps to ensure liquor not sold to underage persons

A licence is required for people or businesses, including e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Carousell, and GrabFood, to supply liquor online or through telecommunication services.

Telecommunications services refer to phone, SMS, and apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

Online suppliers, e-commerce platforms and those who supply liquor through telecommunications services will also be required to take these following steps:

Take all reasonable steps to verify the buyers' age and ensure that they are 18 and above.

Warn those under 18 that it is an offence for them to buy liquor.

Inform them of the penalties of the offence.

Those who supply liquor to persons under 18 online or through telecommunication services may be fined up to S$10,000.

Updated requirements come after review by MHA & SPF

The updated requirements will be made under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) (Liquor Licensing) Regulations 2015.

The move came after a review of regulatory requirements by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

"This move ensures parity with liquor licensees who operate bricks-and-mortar stores, and will help to curb underage drinking," the police said.

The police also announced that as part of the review, licensees will no longer be required to keep or store the liquor at their licensed premises from Jan. 2, 2024.

They can use other premises for storage.

However, the sale of liquor from such premises used for storage is prohibited.

Top image by Dylan de Jonge via Unsplash.