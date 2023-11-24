Back

14 liquor retail outlets in S'pore under investigation, some converted premises for alcohol consumption

Customers could gather and consume alcohol despite not having licence for liquor consumption on premises.

Ruth Chai | November 24, 2023, 01:33 PM

A total of 14 liquor retail outlets are under investigation for offences related to the Liquor Control Act 2015 after the Singapore Police Force (SPF) conducted an enforcement operation from Oct. 28 to Nov. 12.

The enforcement operation also took place within the Liquor Control Zone (LCZ) in Little India where there are stricter restrictions on the consumption and supply of liquor.

Out of the 14 outlets, four outlets were found to have converted a portion of their retail outlet into a hidden makeshift area for customers to gather and consume alcohol despite not having the licence required for liquor consumption on premises.

Converted makeshift area for alcohol consumption along Dunlop Street. Photo via SPF.

Converted makeshift area for alcohol consumption along Clive Street. Photo via SPF.

Liquor Control Zones

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, there are two LCZs in Singapore, located in Geylang and Little India respectively.

Boundary of Little India Liquor Control Zone. Photo via SPF.

Boundary of Geylang Liquor Control Zone. Photo via SPF.

In LCZs, additional restrictions for the consumption of liquor in public places are imposed for weekends and public holidays.

On weekends, alcohol cannot be consumed in public from 7am on Saturdays to 7am of the following Monday.

On public holidays, alcohol cannot be consumed in public from 7pm on the eve of a public holiday to 7am of the day after the public holiday.

Furthermore, additional restrictions for the retail sale of takeaway liquor are imposed in LCZs from 7pm on weekends, public holidays and the eves of public holidays, instead of 10.30pm.

Under the Liquor Control Act 2015, any licensee found guilty of contravening the prescribed trading hours within a Liquor Control Zone shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$10,000.

Any person found guilty of supplying alcohol without a valid liquor licence shall be liable to a fine not exceeding S$20,000 for first time offences, and a fine not exceeding S$20,000, three months imprisonment or both for subsequent offences.

Top photo via SPF

