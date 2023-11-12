Panda cub Le Le's return to China postponed to Jan. 2024, last day to see him at River Wonders on Dec. 13

Zoo visitors will have more time to bid farewell to Singapore-born panda cub Le Le, as its trip back to China has been postponed to next January.

Le Le's last public appearance has been pushed back from Nov. 20 to Dec. 13, 2023, Mandai Wildlife Group said in a Facebook post.

There will be a farewell party on Le Le's last day at the Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest exhibit.

He will then enter quarantine before returning to China on Jan. 16, 2024.

Why the delay?

In September, it was announced that Le Le would be returning to China in December 2023.

Regarding the delay, Mandai said it is in the midst of working out arrangements for the cub's return with the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA), The Straits Times reported.

After going back to China, Le Le will officially join the country's giant panda conservation programme.

ST reported that Le Le has been given two vaccinations and will also go through health checks during its quarantine.

He will be transported to China via Singapore Airlines in a custom-built crate.

In the meantime, the cub's care team is preparing Le Le for a smooth travel.

For example, his care team will use food rewards to condition Le Le to the crate, and get him used to being inside.

What's happening now?

As part of a farewell campaign, visitors can send Le Le fan mail or snap pictures with his photo standees.

Memorabilia such as a commemorative photobook and panda-themed snacks can also be purchased.

There will also be a large farewell party on his last day at the Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest exhibit on Dec. 13.

Separation between Le Le and Jia Jia expected soon

In a previous update in August, Mandai had said that Le Le is to be separated from his mother, Jia Jia.

This is because the cub attained a healthy weight of 65kg, and started showing signs of independence and playing apart from her.

Panda cubs typically become independent from 18 to 24 months of age, as the species are solitary animals.

Le Le is in the process of being conditioned to his new private den.

Mandai noted in the Nov. 12 Facebook post that "as Le Le and Jia Jia progress to their next phase of life, [their] separation is expected soon".

Throwback to Le Le's younger days:

Top image from Mandai Wildlife Group on Facebook.