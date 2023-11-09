Law Society of S'pore elects first female president in 20 years

The Law Society of Singapore has elected its first female president in 20 years.

Sam Hui Min Lisa was elected as its 29th president, the council of the Law Society of Singapore announced on Nov. 7.

She will be its third female president of the society.

She will succeed Jason Chan Tai-Hui on Jan. 1, 2024 till Dec. 31, 2024 for a one-year term.

The previous female president was Arfat Selvam in 2003.

Sam started Lisa Sam and Company in 2004. She is now the managing partner.

Before that, she practised in large and medium-sized law firms in areas that include corporate law, commercial litigation, family law and general litigation.

Sam was elected by the council on Nov. 3.

The council election concluded on Oct. 25.

Top photo via Law Society