Police: No public drinking of alcohol in Little India over Deepavali period from Fri, 10:30pm to Tues, 7am

It will be crowded.

Daniel Seow | November 09, 2023, 11:37 AM

Little India is expected to be crowded over the Deepavali weekend.

The police cautioned motorists to avoid the area if possible, in an advisory issued on Wednesday (Nov. 8).

The advisory also reminded members of the public to follow drinking restrictions in the area.

Motorists advised to use alternative routes

Serangoon Road will likely experience heavy traffic as a result of the festivities, especially on the eve of Deepavali, Nov. 11, the police said.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid congestion and to exercise caution while driving.

To help manage traffic and crowds, the pedestrian crossings in Birch Road in front of Anguilla Mosque will be closed from Nov. 11, 4pm to to Nov. 12, 4am.

If needed, the crossing in Campbell Lane may be closed as well.

Pedestrians can follow signs that will direct them to the nearest available crossings, where auxiliary police officers will be present to assist them and control traffic.

Reminder on drinking restrictions in Little India

The police also reminded the public that Little India is a designated Liquor Control Zone that has drinking restrictions in place.

Under these regulations, public drinking is not allowed from Nov. 10, 10:30pm to Nov. 14, 7am.

Those who flout the rules can be fined up to S$1,500.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$3,000, jailed up to 4.5 months, or both.

Retailers who sell liquor beyond the designated timings risk having their licences revoked.

The police also issued warnings against setting off improvised explosive devices constructed using sparklers, and having or discharging fireworks illegally.

Both can lead to jail terms, fines, or a combination of the two.

Image from Singapore Police Force.

Top image from PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts / Facebook

