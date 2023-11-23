Back

Taiwan presidential candidate William Lai teams up with former U.S. envoy Hsiao Bi-Khim for election

Hsiao, 52, was Taiwan's former representative to the U.S. from 2020 to 2023.

Brenda Khoo | November 23, 2023, 03:57 PM

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate William Lai Ching-te and his running mate, former U.S. envoy Hsiao Bi-khim, are officially running as a pair for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

The pro-independence pair registered together for the election at Taiwan's Central Election Commission on Nov. 21, Focus Taiwan reported.

More on Lai-Hsiao

Lai, 63, has served as Taiwan's vice president since 2020. He was nominated by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as its presidential candidate on Apr. 12.

Lai selected Hsiao, 52, as his running mate on Nov. 20, Focus Taiwan reported.

Hsiao previously worked in the office of former president and DPP member Chen Shui-bian, and then as a DPP legislator, Reuters reported.

Hsiao was the island's former representative to the U.S. from 2020 to 2023, before resigning on Nov. 20.

Lai claimed that Hsiao helped to improve relations between Taiwan and the U.S, hence her selection as running mate, Focus Taiwan reported.

Bloomberg also alleged that Hsiao has "strong ties" to the U.S, and is apparently popular in foreign policy and business sectors.

For instance, former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly thanked Hsiao for her "professional performance" in her representative role at a banquet hosted by Taiwanese-American businessman Morris Chang on Nov. 18.

'Cat warrior' vs 'wolf warrior'

Hsiao reportedly gave herself the moniker of "cat warrior", in apparent contrast with China's "wolf warrior" diplomacy style.

If Lai and Hsiao become elected as Taiwan's next president and vice-president, relations with China may not improve.

China has cut off direct communication with Taiwan since 2016, due to current president and DPP member Tsai's pro-independence stance.

Since Apr. 7, Hsiao has been banned from entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, Xinhua News reported.

Last week, Taipei Times said that China allegedly criticised the pair's tie-up as an "independence double act".

Lai is expected to contest against Kuomintang (KMT) Hou Yu-ih, Taiwan People's Party's (TPP) Ko Wen-je, and independent candidate Terry Gou, former Foxconn's founder.

All presidential candidates are required to register for the elections by Nov. 24. The election is scheduled to take place on Jan. 13, 2024.

Top image from Bi-khim Hsiao 蕭美琴/X.

