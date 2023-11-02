Sisters, 26 & 31, take over Kelly Jie Seafood restaurant from mum, 59, retiring after 17 years

The owner of Kelly Jie Seafood restaurant in Toa Payoh wanted to call it quits after 17 years running the business.

She was tired.

In fact, the 59-year-old mother, Kelly Soon, was so done that she had wanted to just give it away to someone else to take over.

But that would have been such a pity, her two daughters, Zara Lim, 26, and Rachel Lim, 31, felt.

Giving away the business meant giving away something their mother had put a good part of her life building from scratch over the past two decades, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

So, to keep the business within the family, the siblings decided to take over the reins as second-generation owners, despite having established their careers in real estate and banking, respectively.

Elder sister took the plunge first

The first to get her feet wet was Rachel, the elder sister.

She quit her job as a bank customer relationship manager to take over the restaurant.

In an interview with Zaobao, she said she could not bear the thought of giving up the restaurant: "My mother was so exhausted she had wanted to hand the restaurant over to someone else, but I could not bear to see that happen. I did not want her effort over the years to be wasted."

Rachel said it was fortunate that her younger sister, Zara, had no qualms about jumping in as well.

Oversee different aspects of business

Taking over meant having to oversee many aspects of the business.

This included getting the air-conditioning fixed, introducing new innovative dishes, and even expanding their presence online by venturing into content creation on various social media platforms.

To continue to work off the Kelly Jie Seafood brand featuring a caricature of their mother, the sisters have even roped in the newly-retired former owner to perform in skits online.

Zaobao reported that Kelly still visits the restaurant in Toa Payoh from time to time, but she is in retirement mode, having let go of the business.

The divide and conquer aspect also holds, as both siblings oversee different aspects of the business.

While one of them is engaging in marketing, the other is focusing on operations.

The dynamics of being business partners have brought them closer to working towards a common goal, Zaobao added.

The sisters hope to retain regular customers while attracting new diners.

Learning to let go

Even though their mother is heartened that her daughters have stepped up, she had anticipated that they do have their own different ideas on how to make the restaurant work as the younger generation.

Kelly said: "It is inevitable that there will be some conflicts, but in the end, blood is thicker than water, and they will not completely fall out."

"In terms of succession, it is not just them who need to adapt. I also have to learn how to let go and adapt to how younger people do things.”

Block 211 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh, #01-11/ 15

Opens daily from 12pm-2:30pm, 4:30pm-10:30pm

Top photos via Lianhe Zaobao & Google Maps