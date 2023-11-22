Man seen caning puppy in Katong pet store, business apologises for ex-staff's action

Warning: this article includes descriptions and images of animal abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

A pet store in Katong has publicly apologised after a video of its staff caning a puppy on store premises was circulated online.

The store, Whatupdawg, clarified that the incident happened in November 2022, and said that they have since fired the male employee involved.

The incident

A 30-second long clip of the incident was shared in the "Dogs Singapore" Facebook group on Nov. 21.

It shows the lower half view of a man, who is facing a small dog in an enclosed area in the store, at night.

The man crouches down to cane the dog repeatedly as it whimpers and tries to avoid the blows.

Voices can also be heard from inside the store while the incident is taking place.

Online users, unsurprisingly, were up in arms about the video.

Many called for the store's license to be revoked, while some claimed that many pet stores treated their animals similarly behind closed doors.

A quick check showed that the Whatupdawg store has a 2.2 average rating on Google.

Staff has been dismissed: Pet store

On Nov. 21, Whatupdawg issued a public apology for the incident in an Instagram story.

In the statement, the store noted that the incident took place in November 2022, and involved a former male employee who mistreated one of the stores' puppies.

It claimed it only became aware of the issue on Jun. 23 this year, when approached by NParks and the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

Messages shared by the store suggested that the two government agencies had received feedback on a case of animal abuse involving Sim.

The store wrote that Sim was subsequently dismissed, and that they have taken appropriate actions following reports from NParks and AVS.

"We deeply regret any inconvenience caused and are committed to collaborating with the authorities to address this matter appropriately," the store wrote.

The store added that it would diligently train and educate its current and future employees to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

Top screenshot from Dogs Singapore on Facebook.