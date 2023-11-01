Back

Japan man, 86, arrested after taking 2 women hostage at gunpoint, barricading post office for 8 hours

Neither of the two hostages was injured.

Winnie Li | November 01, 2023, 04:39 PM

Japanese police arrested an 86-year-old Japanese man after he barricaded himself in a post office in the Japanese city of Warabi while holding two female employees hostage with a gun on Oct. 31, 2023, reported NHK.

Warabi is located in the Saitama Prefecture, which shares a border with the northern part of Tokyo.

The suspect, Suzuki Tsuneo, had barricaded himself in the post office for about eight hours before the police captured him at around 10pm on Tuesday.

Before his arrest, one of the hostages, who was in her 20s, was released while the other hostage, who was in her 30s, managed to escape when the opportunity arose, reported Nippon News Network (NNN).

Neither of them was injured, according to Japanese police.

Accused didn't appear to be panicking while surrounded by police

Speaking to NHK, a 70-year-old woman who was present at the scene of the incident said she heard a gunshot when she was at a counter in the post office.

When she turned around, she saw a man with a gun. The post office was also surrounded by police officers, who shouted at him, "Don't shoot!"

The witness said she only saw him from a distance from underneath the counter. Nevertheless, the man did not seem to be talking or panicking, she recounted.

She shared that she fled from the post office when she heard someone say, 'run!'

Suzuki admitted to hostage-taking

During questioning, Suzuki reportedly admitted to the hostage-taking, stating that he took a person who was left behind hostage because he wanted to talk to someone from the post office.

Subsequent investigations revealed that when negotiating with the police before his arrest, Suzuki said he was dissatisfied with how an alleged accident involving a delivery motorcycle from the post office was handled in 2022.

He also reportedly demanded to meet with the post officer manager and the police officer who handled the accident during the negotiations.

Admitted to shooting at hospital & setting fire to his apartment

In addition, Suzuki admitted to a shooting incident at a hospital in the city of Toda, a neighbouring city of Warabi, which took place approximately an hour before he barricaded the post office on Oct. 31.

A 40-year-old male doctor and a 60-year-old male patient were injured in the shooting, but their injuries were not life-threatening, reported TV Asahi.

Suzuki also confessed to setting fire to his own apartment building at around 1pm on Oct. 31.

The Japanese police are investigating the series of events.

Top image via NHK

