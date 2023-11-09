Back

Former Indonesia minister sentenced to 15 years in prison for corruption

He was also asked to pay a fine of 1 billion rupiah (S$86,671).

Keyla Supharta | November 09, 2023, 07:49 PM

Indonesia's anti-corruption court on Wednesday (Nov. 8) sentenced former Indonesian Minister of Communication and Information technology, Johnny G. Plate, to 15 years in prison after finding him guilty of corruption in a case related to the construction of telecommunication towers, Antara News reported.

Pocketed S$1.5 million

Reuters reported that Plate, who was arrested in May, was among six of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's ministers who faced graft charges.

The anti-corruption court said that Plate had pocketed 17.8 billion rupiah (S$1.5 million) in payments from companies linked to a 17 trillion rupiah (S$1.5 billion) programme to construct telecommunication towers, that would bring internet to thousands of villages in a remote area.

Prosecutors said Plate used the money for a trip to the United States and to fund his golfing and other activities.

6.2 trillion rupiah in state losses

On top of his 15-year jail sentence, the Indonesian court had also ordered Plate to pay a fine of 1 billion rupiah (S$86,671) or serve an additional six months in prison.

Plate was also ordered to pay 15.5 billion rupiah in compensation (S$1.3 million) within one month in restitution or have his assets seized by the court.

If Plate does not have enough assets amounting to the value, he will serve an additional two years in prison.

Plate's lawyer, Achmad Cholidin, said that his client, who maintained his innocence, was considering an appeal.

According to the judge, the case has incurred about 6.2 trillion rupiah (S$537 million) in state losses.

Top image via @PlateJohnny/X

