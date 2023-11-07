Back

163 complaints of 'illegal foreign delivery riders' made from 2018 - Oct. 2023, mostly 'unsubstantiated': MOM

Enforcement actions were eventually taken against 10 foreigners during this period.

Matthias Ang | November 07, 2023, 08:52 PM

From 2018 to Oct. 18, 2023, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) received a total of 163 complaints on suspected illegal foreign delivery riders, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said in a written parliamentary reply on Nov. 7, 2023.

MOM's investigations established that most of these complaints were "unsubstantiated", and enforcement actions were only taken against 10 foreigners.

For the unsubstantiated cases, the foreigners were either legitimate work pass holders employed by the food and beverage establishments as in-house deliverymen, or there was insufficient information or evidence to warrant further action.

MOM relies on complaints to detect possible cases of illegal foreign delivery riders

Tan was responding to a question by Member of Parliament Yip Hon Weng about foreigners working illegally as food delivery riders in Singapore without valid work passes.

Other than asking for the number of illegal foreign delivery riders in Singapore, Yip asked whether routine checks were conducted to identify such foreigners.

Tan replied that as food delivery work is decentralised and mobile, MOM relies mainly on complaints to detect possible instances of foreigners working illegally as food delivery riders in order to carry out enforcement actions.

S$20,000 fine, or 2 years jail, or both

Platform companies or any party found to have abetted such illegal employment is also liable to the same penalties as the foreigners who worked illegally without valid work passes.

This entails a fine of up to S$20,000 or imprisonment for up to two years or both.

Tan highlighted that this is already one of the higher penalties under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

