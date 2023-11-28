Iconic Esso station tiger statue moves from Tampines Ave 7 to Tampines Ave 9

The iconic tiger statue in front of the Esso petrol station at Tampines Avenue 7 has found a new home.

The petrol station, which served motorists for over 30 years, closed on Sep. 27, 2023.

The closure was due to the lease for the service station expiring, leading to ExxonMobil's Esso moving out from that spot and Singapore Petroleum Company (SPC) moving in to run a petrol kiosk there.

On Nov. 25, 2023, Esso announced on its Facebook that the tiger statue was moved to the Esso station at Tampines Avenue 9.

Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Leng attended the unveiling of the statue's new home.

"I hope the Tiger will bless this area and keep everyone safe," Baey wrote.

He added that the statue was one of two remaining Esso tiger statues in Singapore.

The other remaining Esso tiger is located at Yishun Ave 9.

