Websites of S'pore public hospitals & polyclinics restored after hours of 'internet access disruption'

The websites of public hospitals and polyclinics in Singapore were restored on the evening of Nov. 1, 2023, hours after users reported difficulties accessing them.

Mothership was able to access the websites of Singapore General Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and the National University Hospital at around 6pm on Nov. 1.

The restoration of service was also confirmed by the National University Health System (NUHS) in an update on Facebook.

In the update, NUHS added it will continue to work closely with national health tech agency Synapxe to monitor the situation and apologised for any inconvenience caused to users.

Background

Synapxe also added its own update, stating that clinical services within the public healthcare network such as access to patient records remain accessible and unaffected.

The restoration of public hospitals' and polyclinics' websites came approximately six hours after they were found to be inaccessible on Nov. 1 morning.

According to an earlier statement issued by NUHS, its websites, contact centre, emails, and some features on the OneNUHS App experienced technical issues and became temporarily unavailable due to an "internet access disruption" affecting all public healthcare clusters.

There are a total of three public healthcare clusters in Singapore.

According to the Ministry of Health, the National Healthcare Group runs hospitals and polyclinics in the central region.

The Singapore Health Services runs those in the eastern region, while NUHS runs those in the western region.

