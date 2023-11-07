Back

Woman, 29, who verbally abused SGH nurse, likely to be deported after jail: lawyers

The woman was sentenced to five weeks and five days in jail, in addition to a S$600 fine.

Winnie Li | November 07, 2023, 06:25 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappThe woman who verbally abused a Singapore General Hospital staff will be deported back to China upon finishing her sentence, a lawyer told Shin Min Daily News.

29-year-old Han Feizi was sentenced to five weeks and five days in jail, in addition to a S$600 fine, on Oct. 25, 2023.

"Based on my experience, prisons will hand over individuals who finished their sentences to officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA). The ICA officers will then escort those individuals to Changi Airport, where they will be deported immediately," said the lawyer.

He added that the authorities would only deport those individuals to the region in their home countries that lie closest to Singapore.

"For individuals of Chinese nationality, they would likely be deported to Shenzhen Airport. Upon their arrival, they would need to arrange their own transportation to return to their hometowns."

Another lawyer also told Shin Min that it is unlikely that Han would be able to return to her residence in Singapore after finishing her sentence because her movement is likely to be restricted.

"Whether or not she could continue staying in Singapore for a few more days, even just to pack her belongings, would depend on whether ICA would issue a special pass to her. If she had kept personal belongings in her local residence, she could ask her family and friends to help her sort them out after her deportation," said the second lawyer.

