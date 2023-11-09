Back

'History is written by winners': Woman, 29, who verbally abused SGH nurse & deported to China

She was deported after spending 29 days behind bars.

Winnie Li | November 09, 2023, 05:41 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The woman who verbally abused a Singapore General Hospital staff and was jailed and deported for it, has taken to social media to write: "History is written by winners."

Her latest update online came in the form of a Douyin video posted at around 1:20am on Nov. 9, 2023.

While 29-year-old Han Feizi was believed to have changed the privacy setting of the clip shortly after uploading it, a Douyin user was able to screenshot it and share it with Shin Min Daily News.

In the four-second-long video, Han showed her face in front of the camera before showing her audience her surroundings, which was believed to be a golf court.

Her post also revealed that she published the video while using an IP (Internet Protocol) address in China's Guangdong province.

The caption of the video read: "History is written by winners."

Han deported after spending 29 days behind bars

On Nov. 8, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirmed with Lianhe Zaobao that Han had been deported after finishing her sentence and would be barred from re-entering Singapore.

She was previously sentenced to five weeks and five days in jail, in addition to a S$600 fine, on Oct. 25.

The Singapore Prison Service told Shin Min that Han was released after completing two-thirds of her sentence, or 27 of the 40 days jail term given, starting from Oct. 11, the day of her arrest.

However, she had to spend two extra days behind bars because she did not pay the S$600 fine.

Background

On Oct. 13, Han received six charges for the incidents at the Singapore General Hospital and The Sail @ Marina Bay.

On Oct. 24, she was handed two additional charges for allegedly falsely declaring her occupation in her work permit application.

In total, Han faced eight charges, which include:

  • One count of public nuisance;

  • Two counts of using abusive language against public service worker or public servant;

  • Two counts of assaulting or using criminal force on security officer;

  • One count of intentionally causing harassment; and

  • Two counts under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

The other three charges were taken into consideration during her sentencing.

Related stories

Woman gets squashed dead rat in delivery bag from Annabella Patisserie, bakery shows footage, says it's investigating

Only one side of the delivery bag was visible to the CCTV camera.

November 09, 2023, 04:53 PM

Grab M'sia pledges S$289,361 to Palestine Relief Fund

Grab users can also contribute donations via GrabPay or convert their GrabRewards.

November 09, 2023, 04:36 PM

Xiaxue to release tell-all interview about Kim Lim's life including 'traumatic' childhood & marriages

In case you're looking for something to watch tonight.

November 09, 2023, 04:29 PM

Motorcyclist, 27, died along ECP after passenger reportedly jumped out of moving minibus

A 38-year-old minibus passenger has been arrested.

November 09, 2023, 03:55 PM

New Cathay Cineplex at Century Square in Tampines opens Nov. 21, free movie screenings ahead of launch

Woohoo.

November 09, 2023, 03:04 PM

Suspended lawyer M Ravi jailed 21 days for contempt of court

Ravi was found guilty of nine instances of contempt of court, all of which took place in November 2021.

November 09, 2023, 03:01 PM

CNB nabs 7 men, including Bendeemer suspect who kept heroin, meth in secret cupboard compartment

7 men were arrested for suspected drug offences.

November 09, 2023, 02:59 PM

Creamier now selling doughnuts with local-inspired flavours like sea salt gula melaka & laksa

New menu items.

November 09, 2023, 02:48 PM

How useful is a union really, when your company retrenches you?

An understated service.

November 09, 2023, 02:39 PM

'Traffic Police officers are armed,' S'pore police clarifies after 2 officers allegedly tased by man

The police’s operating doctrine is to use only necessary force to deal with the threat.

November 09, 2023, 12:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.