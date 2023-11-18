Buying a condo in S’pore? Win S$50,000 while you're at it

Whether you're a first-time buyer or looking for a fresh start in a new house, the path to finding your perfect home can be filled with stress and uncertainty.

What may have started as a thrilling adventure can quickly become overwhelming and exhausting as you dive deeper.

Fortunately, there’s a way to transform your house-hunting journey into an exhilarating and rewarding experience.

From now till Dec. 31, 2023, home buyers can embark on The Grand Property Quest by PropertyGuru, where they will be able to view stunning properties and even stand a chance to win cash prizes.

You could be the lucky winner of the grand prize — a whopping S$50,000 — which you can then use to finance your new home purchase.

The excitement doesn't end there – there is also a second prize of S$10,888 and a third prize of S$8,888 to be won.

As if that isn't enough, the first 10 participants who complete the quest and purchase their dream homes will receive S$500 each.

Sounds good? Here's how you can embark on the quest:

1. Register for an account

Start by creating an account on The Grand Property Quest's microsite.

Once you're in, you can choose between two thrilling quests, each tailored to match different lifestyles.

Quest 1 takes you through properties in prime districts 9 and 10, right in the heart of the city.

Quest 2 brings you to properties in city fringe neighbourhoods, where heading into town is still a breeze.

Make sure to select the quest that aligns best with your lifestyle and aspirations.

Here's a closer look at the condominiums that await you:

Quest 1: 19 Nassim, Klimt Cairnhill, Parksuites

19 Nassim

Located in one of Singapore's most prestigious locales, 19 Nassim is a mere three-minute walk from Orchard MRT.

It is also less than 300m away from Napier MRT. This means residents will have easy access to the North-South Line and Thomson-East Coast Line.

The condo's proximity to Dempsey Hill, Holland Village, and Orchard Road guarantees a world of shopping, entertainment, and dining options right at your doorstep.

Nature enthusiasts will also appreciate the Singapore Botanical Gardens which is just a short stroll away.

Viewing address: 19 Nassim Hill, Singapore 258482

Klimt Cairnhill

This freehold luxury development in prime District 9 offers opulence at every turn.

Klimt Cairnhill is built around a conserved 1902 Anglo-Malay bungalow, which has been converted into the condo’s clubhouse.

Just within an eight-minute walk from the Orchard Road shopping belt and an eight-minute drive to the Central Business District (CBD), it is a centrally located place to stay.

There are over 30 facilities for residents to enjoy, including an L-shaped pool, poolside pavilions, gardens, a gym and an entertainment room with a view.

Viewing address: 20 Leonie Hill, Singapore 239222

Parksuites

Located in the prime District 10, Parksuites is available for immediate occupation.

Situated right across from Henry Park Primary School, this condo is an ideal haven for parents with young, school-going children.

Parksuites’ two- and three bedrooms also boast unique double-storey layouts and dual-key concepts.

By way of how the property is built, you will enjoy the luxury of having two separate entrances which provides unparalleled privacy and flexibility.

Moreover, the condominium is committed to offering round-the-clock security arrangements, guaranteeing a safe and secure environment for you and your loved ones.

Viewing Address: 22 Holland Grove Road, Singapore 278802

Quest 2: Grand Dunman, Orchard Sophia, Pinetree Hill, Terra Hill

Grand Dunman

This newly launched 99-year leasehold condominium along Dunman Road is just a two-minute walk to Dakota MRT.

Future residents will have access to well-equipped malls and food centres.

If you’re hungry, Old Airport Road Food Centre is one bus stop or a seven-minute walk away.

And if hawker fare doesn’t tickle your fancy, take one MRT stop down to Paya Lebar where there are restaurants galore at Paya Lebar Quarter, SingPost Centre, and Paya Lebar Square.

If you're into staying active, you'll love how the nearby park connector offers stunning views of Singapore's cityscape and seamlessly leads to the Marina Bay Waterfront.

Viewing Address: 1040 Eunos Avenue 4, Singapore 409792

Orchard Sophia

Orchard Sophia has 78 exclusive freehold residences, ranging from one- to three-bedroom units and dual-key units.

Sporting pockets of space that evoke an urban gallery aesthetic, Orchard Sophia is a stunning reflection of the Bauhaus architectural style, uniting function and beauty.

With a central courtyard that sports a luxurious pool and a rooftop with facilities such as a spa pool, alfresco barbecue, and social lounge, there are plenty of activities to do right at your fingertips.

Viewing Address: 128 Kallang Pl, Singapore 339193

Pinetree Hill

With panoramic views of lush greenery and the city skyline, Pinetree Hill is perfect for nature lovers looking for an oasis in the city.

You will find Clementi Forest right at your doorstep and gain access to green spots via Rail Corridor, the Ulu Pandan Park Connector and future Old Jurong Line and Clementi Forest Nature Trails.

It is also surrounded by reputable educational institutions.

Notably, Pinetree Hill is within a 1km radius of Henry Park Primary School and Pei Tong Primary School.

It also enjoys close proximity to business hubs such as one-north and Science Park, as well as retail and lifestyle amenities at Holland Village, Dempsey Hill and Orchard Road.

Viewing Address: 30 Pine Grove, Singapore 598441

Terra Hill

A freehold hillside home with a total of 270 units, Terra Hill has curated zones of facilities spanning across a tiered and elevated landscape.

There is also a direct side gate access to Pepys Road that leads you to Kent Ridge Park, perfect for you and your family to enjoy an evening stroll.

It is a four-minute walk to Pasir Panjang MRT and will be connected to Marina Bay in seven MRT stops when the Circle Line is completed in 2026.

Viewing Address: 50 South Buona Vista Road, Singapore 118167

2. Visit featured properties

Once you've selected your quest, it's time to embark on an exciting adventure to visit the featured properties.

Check in using your microsite account at each location and spend at least 45 minutes exploring each place.

Don't forget to enable your device's location services to ensure successful check-ins.

Before you leave, check out and verify you have made a successful visit.

Note that you must visit all the featured properties on your selected quest by Dec. 31, 2023.

3. Purchase a featured property

Once you have finished viewing all the properties on either Quest 1 or Quest 2, it's time to make your final decision and get your bank account ready.

Purchase at least one property based on your chosen quest and submit a proof of purchase through the submission form by Jan. 15, 2024.

Upon the confirmed purchase of any featured property, you will be entitled to participate in the grand draws.

In case you didn’t catch it the first time, the grand prize is S$50,000, the second prize is S$10,888, and the third prize is S$8,888.

Additionally, the first 10 to complete the quest and purchase a house will be rewarded with S$500 each.

The winners will be chosen at random and announced on Apr. 8, 2024.

Keep an eye out on PropertyGuru’s Instagram and Facebook pages to see if you are one of the lucky winners.

This sponsored article by PropertyGuru made this writer want to go on a house-hunting adventure.

Top photos from 19 Nassim, Grand Dunman, Parksuites and Terra Hill