Grab M'sia pledges S$289,361 to Palestine Relief Fund

Grab users can also contribute donations via GrabPay or convert their GrabRewards.

Belmont Lay | November 09, 2023, 04:36 PM

Grab Malaysia announced it is donating RM1 million (S$289,361) to those affected by the conflict in Gaza.

The company said it was deeply saddened by the plight of the communities affected and condemns any act of violence that threatens humanity.

It added in a Nov. 6 statement: "Therefore, Grab Malaysia is joining forces once again with Mercy Malaysia to extend crucial aid and humanitarian support to those in need through its Palestine Relief Fund, aiding a community that Mercy has been actively supporting since 2008."

Grab Malaysia's partnership with Mercy Malaysia has been ongoing since 2021.

The relief fund will help with providing access to medicine, food, water supply and more.

Grab users can also contribute donations via GrabPay or convert their GrabRewards to contribute to Mercy Malaysia’s ongoing efforts.

Grab Malaysia added that it will match the amount donated to Mercy Malaysia’s Palestine Relief Fund via GrabRewards from Nov. 8, 2023 till May 8, 2024.

