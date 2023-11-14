S'pore woman looking for Good Samaritan seen on CCTV returning wallet to her doorstep

On Nov. 6, a woman in Singapore was distraught when she realised she had lost her wallet at a bus stop -- with all her important cards like her credit cards and identity card (IC) inside.

Three days later, however, she was surprised to find that a Good Samaritan had personally delivered it at her doorstep, as his kind act had been captured on CCTV footage.

The grateful lady, Sabrina, told Mothership that she hopes to find the mystery uncle, and thank him personally.

A lost wallet

Sabrina, 38, shared with Mothership that she had lost the wallet on her way home, but only realised it the day after.

It was distressing for her because the missing wallet contained her credit cards, ATM card, IC and EZ-Link card.

She didn't know where she had lost it, but suspected it had fallen out her bag at a bus stop in the Jurong West area.

Sabrina said she "panicked" as she was afraid her IC might be used to commit crimes.

She proceeded to make a police report, but admitted that she couldn't sleep soundly for those few days.

"A thousand negative thoughts raced across my mind," she added, describing her mental state at the time.

Wallet returned

Sabrina said that despite her anxieties, she continued to hope for the best-case scenario: that the person who found her wallet would return it to the police station.

However, the person did one better.

Three days after losing the wallet, Sabrina said she was notified of a stranger who pressed her doorbell at 7am.

She wasn't at home to answer the door, but her doorbell CCTV camera showed the Good Samaritan returning her wallet.

He slipped the wallet through the gaps in her gate and left without leaving his contact.

Later, when Sabrina checked through it, she said that all her cards were intact.

'Faith in humanity restored'

Sabrina shared she was touched by the man's kind gesture and her "faith in humanity is restored".

She pointed out that there are many such "angels" among us who are blessings to others in their own ways.

Additionally, she hopes to find the uncle and thank him personally.

If you are the mystery man, or have any information on him, you can write in to [email protected].

Top image from Sabrina.