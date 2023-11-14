Back

Man, 32, chases woman with fruit knife in Geylang, allegedly stabs her rescuer, 46, in abdomen

He was eventually subdued when a second man came to help.

Matthias Ang | November 14, 2023, 02:57 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen on Nov. 12, 2023, when he rescued a woman from another knife-wielding man who was chasing her along Sims Avenue near Lorong 25 Geylang.

Woman was pursued by man with a knife, caught by her hair

A man, Li Kui (transliteration from Mandarin), who claimed to be an eyewitness, told Shin Min Daily News he saw a woman dressed in a black-and-white striped skirt running out from Lorong 25 Geylang while being chased by a bald man wielding a knife which looked like 30cm long.

Li claimed that the man eventually caught the woman by her hair and appeared to be preparing to strike her when another man came to her rescue by kicking the assailant in the shoulder and causing him to lose his balance.

This allowed the woman to escape while the two men began struggling with each other.

Rescuer allegedly stabbed by assailant

Li further alleged that at one point, the assailant stabbed the rescuer in his right abdomen, spattering blood on the ground.

A second man, dressed in red, then ran over from the opposite side of the road to help subdue the assailant after witnessing the incident.

Both men then managed to subdue the assailant by grabbing his arm and snatching away the knife.

The rescuer was also bleeding profusely by this point, Li added.

"Bro, my life is over"

Once subdued, the assailant appeared to give up and sat on the floor, saying, "I'm done for."

The assailant also faced the man he had stabbed and added, "Bro, my life is over," Li further claimed.

Shin Min understands that the assailant had shown an interest in the woman, but she felt that he had been harassing her.

Both of them also supposedly lived in different rooms within the same residence.

Shin Min also reported that the woman and rescuer know each other.

In response to media queries about the incident, the police said that a 46-year-old man was wounded and a 32-year-old man was arrested for causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, Shin Min reported.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they conveyed a person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Another person was found to have minor injuries, but the person declined to be sent to the hospital.

Top screenshots via Shin Min Daily News

Fierce fighting in Myanmar sees Shan State armies make significant gains against junta

China has called for stability and reconciliation, but reports indicate it has grown frustrated with Myanmar's approach to cross-border crime.

November 14, 2023, 04:53 PM

RSAF F-16 jet makes emergency landing at Changi Airport

The aircraft had a deflated tire upon landing.

November 14, 2023, 04:47 PM

S'pore multi-storey car park car wash bay new machine costs S$3 for 3 mins, used to be S$1

4 additional functions though.

November 14, 2023, 04:26 PM

New RWS hotel The Waterfront to begin construction in 2024, has 700 keys

Things to look forward to.

November 14, 2023, 03:09 PM

Oatside launches dairy-free ice cream with flavours like chocolate & peanut butter cookie dough

For those with lactose intolerance.

November 14, 2023, 02:12 PM

Liverpool troll bumps into Man U legend Gary Neville at Changi Airport, tags 'Jamie Carragher'

Carragher responded in-character.

November 14, 2023, 09:55 AM

Dad, 39, son, 9, killed in PIE hit-&-run: Man’s wife pregnant with 3rd child, due in Dec. 2023

The father would take his elder son for football practice three times a week.

November 14, 2023, 09:35 AM

Musician in Georgia surprises couple with 'Majulah Singapura' on accordion after learning they were from S'pore

He knew the song by heart.

November 13, 2023, 06:02 PM

CEO treats APAC employees, including S'pore office, to 3-day Tokyo Disneyland trip, private Maroon 5 concert

Employees also enjoyed private performances by Maroon 5 and Calvin Harris.

November 13, 2023, 05:51 PM

SIA staff, 33, arrested in Japan for allegedly stealing items worth S$94 & biting security officer's arm

The incident took place on the morning of Nov. 6, 2023.

November 13, 2023, 04:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.