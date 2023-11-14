Man, 32, chases woman with fruit knife in Geylang, allegedly stabs her rescuer, 46, in abdomen

A man was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen on Nov. 12, 2023, when he rescued a woman from another knife-wielding man who was chasing her along Sims Avenue near Lorong 25 Geylang.

Woman was pursued by man with a knife, caught by her hair

A man, Li Kui (transliteration from Mandarin), who claimed to be an eyewitness, told Shin Min Daily News he saw a woman dressed in a black-and-white striped skirt running out from Lorong 25 Geylang while being chased by a bald man wielding a knife which looked like 30cm long.

Li claimed that the man eventually caught the woman by her hair and appeared to be preparing to strike her when another man came to her rescue by kicking the assailant in the shoulder and causing him to lose his balance.

This allowed the woman to escape while the two men began struggling with each other.

Rescuer allegedly stabbed by assailant

Li further alleged that at one point, the assailant stabbed the rescuer in his right abdomen, spattering blood on the ground.

A second man, dressed in red, then ran over from the opposite side of the road to help subdue the assailant after witnessing the incident.

Both men then managed to subdue the assailant by grabbing his arm and snatching away the knife.

The rescuer was also bleeding profusely by this point, Li added.

"Bro, my life is over"

Once subdued, the assailant appeared to give up and sat on the floor, saying, "I'm done for."

The assailant also faced the man he had stabbed and added, "Bro, my life is over," Li further claimed.

Shin Min understands that the assailant had shown an interest in the woman, but she felt that he had been harassing her.

Both of them also supposedly lived in different rooms within the same residence.

Shin Min also reported that the woman and rescuer know each other.

In response to media queries about the incident, the police said that a 46-year-old man was wounded and a 32-year-old man was arrested for causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, Shin Min reported.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they conveyed a person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Another person was found to have minor injuries, but the person declined to be sent to the hospital.

Top screenshots via Shin Min Daily News