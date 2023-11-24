Addicted gambler, 56, banned by casino on request of wife, uses elderly father's & forged IDs to enter 

An addicted gambler who applied for a self-exclusion order from Singapore casinos at his wife's behest couldn't hold in his urges and decided to find ways to enter the casinos again mere weeks later.

56-year-old Peng Jinxuan (transliteration from Mandarin) decided to forge identification cards (ICs) and driving licences so he could use them to regain access to the gambling tables.

He even stole his 84-year-old father's IC.

Entered the casino illegally 62 times in half a year

According to Shin Min Daily News, Peng used forged driving licences and ICs to enter the casinos at Resorts World Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands 62 times between Sep. 18, 2017, and Mar. 13, 2018.

Stole & forged passenger's driving licence

On Sep. 7, 2017, Peng applied for a self-exclusion order from casinos at his wife’s request, even though he was unhappy to do so.

Peng, a former private hire car driver, once picked up a wallet that a passenger left behind in his car.

To be able to enter the casino, he decided to forge a driving licence.

He removed the plastic parts from both his driving licence and the passenger's driving licence and combined them to create a forged licence showing his face and personal details but had the passenger's NRIC number.

He used this licence to enter the casino multiple times.

Stole & forged friend's driving licence

Two months later, on Nov. 28, 2017, Peng went to his friend’s company and used the latter’s computer to send a cover letter.

When his friend went for a meeting with his colleagues, Peng stole his friend’s driving licence.

Using the same method he had used previously with his passenger, he created another fake driving licence and used it to enter the casinos many times.

Stole father's NRIC card

On Mar. 13, 2018, the accused stole the NRIC card of his 84-year-old father to gamble at one of the casinos.

He was arrested the following day while attempting to enter the casino again.

After pleading guilty to the crimes, Peng was sentenced by the judge to nine weeks of imprisonment.

