M'sian MP reports another MP to Rights & Privileges Committee for allegedly liking Gal Gadot's post

Gal Gadot's post was the spark.

Sulaiman Daud | November 07, 2023, 05:16 PM

A Malaysian Member of Parliament (MP) has filed a motion to refer a fellow MP to appear before a committee because he supposedly liked a social media post by "Wonder Woman" actress, Gal Gadot.

Shahidan Kassim accused Jimmy Puah of supporting Israel because of the social media like, as Gadot is Israeli, Malaysiakini reported.

The post also expressed support for Israel, as reported by the Star.

Parliamentary business: Gal Gadot's social media post

Shahidan, who is a member of the opposition Malaysian Islamist Party (PAS) and therefore the opposition Perikatan Nasional coalition, accused Puah of being a supporter of Israel.

Shahidan further claimed that Puah had unliked the post, but he managed to get his hands on a "printscreen" of the post with Puah's like.

Puah is a member of the People's Justice Party (PKR), and therefore the incumbent Pakatan Harapan coalition government.

Shahidan said he had referred Puah to the Rights and Privileges Committee and demanded an answer as to when Puah would go before the committee.

The Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat said he would get an answer "as soon as possible."

Uno Reverse

However, there was another twist as Khoo Poay Tiong, another Pakatan Harapan MP, stood up and said he wanted to refer Shahidan and yet another MP to the committee as well.

The alleged offence? Claiming that Khoo was a "Jew" and a "Zionist."

This was in reference to an Oct. 18 session of parliament, where Khoo interrupted the speech of former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

A shouting match emerged, where the terms were apparently hurled at Khoo.

Meanwhile, Shahidan denied referring specifically to Khoo, and claimed he was making a "general statement".

Top image from Shahidan Kassim's Facebook page.

