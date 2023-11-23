Back

Free steaks at The Feather Blade's new East Coast outlet on Nov. 28, 2023

Free dinner.

Fasiha Nazren | November 23, 2023, 03:50 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

The Feather Blade is opening a second outlet at East Coast.

To celebrate the opening of the new outlet, the steakhouse is offering free steaks to all on Nov. 28.

Each steak is worth from S$24++.

The free steaks are available from 6pm on Nov. 28, limited to one steak per person.

Photo from The Feather Blade.

The promotion is available for walk-in diners only, while stocks last.

From Nov. 28 till Dec. 31, The Feather Blade is also offering 15 per cent off lunch, when diners order from the lunch menu.

There will also be Happy Shucking Hour where naked oysters are only S$2.50++ per piece with every drink ordered before 7pm.

The promotional price is valid for up to six oysters.

Surf and turf options

The Feather Blade is a restaurant specialising in steaks inspired by London's Flat Iron steakhouse.

It is founded by Sheen Jet Leong, a former employee of the London steakhouse.

Apart from steaks, the East Coast outlet also has seafood on its menu including Canadian Oysters (from S$7++ per pair), Norwegian Salmon Carpaccio (S$14++) and Jumbo Crab Cocktail (S$18.50++).

Photo from The Feather Blade.

Photo from The Feather Blade.

Photo from The Feather Blade.

Diners can also enjoy new items in the menu including Steak Sando (S$34++), Swordfish Belly Sando (S$32++) and Cheesy Egg Sando (S$21++).

Photo from The Feather Blade.

There are also rice bowls in iterations of Beef (S$28++), Seafood (S$24++) and Mushroom (S$16++).

Photo from The Feather Blade.

Photo from The Feather Blade.

Photo from The Feather Blade.

The Feather Blade Steak and Seafood Bar

225 East Coast Road Singapore 428922

Opening hours:

  • Lunch: 12pm to 3:30pm (last order at 3pm) on Tuesdays to Fridays

  • Dinner: 5:30pm to 11pm (last order for food at 9:45pm, bar closes at 10:30pm) on Mondays to Fridays

  • All-day dining: 11:30am to 11pm (last order for food at 9:45pm, bar closes at 10:30pm) on Saturdays and Sundays

Top image from The Feather Blade

Anytime Fitness Jurong East gym member claims he was charged S$120 tailgating fee 'wrongly', gym denies

The member has been given a partial refund.

November 23, 2023, 03:35 PM

Westwood Primary principal commends student for hard work on PSLE results day in heartwarming speech

Keep the compliments coming.

November 23, 2023, 03:26 PM

Govt didn't decide SPH Media acquisition of Tech in Asia, notes it aligns with S$900 million funding's intent

The Ministry of Communications and Information is also closely monitoring SPH Media's performance.

November 23, 2023, 03:06 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan holds telephone call with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, discuss upcoming 19th JCBC

They also discussed the gradual return of flight connectivity to pre-pandemic levels.

November 23, 2023, 02:40 PM

Ayam Penyet Ria at Rivervale Mall in Sengkang suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed from Nov. 21 to Dec. 4.

November 23, 2023, 02:40 PM

New marine-themed children's section at Central Public Library when it reopens on Jan. 12, 2024

Sea-riously.

November 23, 2023, 02:27 PM

Lucid cafe at Jalan Besar closing after 3 years due to 'untenable operating costs'

nOoooooOoOoooOO.

November 23, 2023, 12:22 PM

Roof of SBS Transit bus peeled off after hitting tree in Bishan

A 55-year-old male passenger was conveyed to the hospital.

November 23, 2023, 12:10 PM

Some 40 cyclists take up 2 lanes along Sembawang Road at 5am

A motorist felt that the presence of such a large group of cyclists on the road was dangerous.

November 23, 2023, 12:08 PM

MFA director-general charged for delivering Panadol & luxury watches in diplomatic packages

He allegedly lied that the luxury watches belonged to his father.

November 23, 2023, 11:17 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.