Free steaks at The Feather Blade's new East Coast outlet on Nov. 28, 2023

The Feather Blade is opening a second outlet at East Coast.

To celebrate the opening of the new outlet, the steakhouse is offering free steaks to all on Nov. 28.

Each steak is worth from S$24++.

The free steaks are available from 6pm on Nov. 28, limited to one steak per person.

The promotion is available for walk-in diners only, while stocks last.

From Nov. 28 till Dec. 31, The Feather Blade is also offering 15 per cent off lunch, when diners order from the lunch menu.

There will also be Happy Shucking Hour where naked oysters are only S$2.50++ per piece with every drink ordered before 7pm.

The promotional price is valid for up to six oysters.

Surf and turf options

The Feather Blade is a restaurant specialising in steaks inspired by London's Flat Iron steakhouse.

It is founded by Sheen Jet Leong, a former employee of the London steakhouse.

Apart from steaks, the East Coast outlet also has seafood on its menu including Canadian Oysters (from S$7++ per pair), Norwegian Salmon Carpaccio (S$14++) and Jumbo Crab Cocktail (S$18.50++).

Diners can also enjoy new items in the menu including Steak Sando (S$34++), Swordfish Belly Sando (S$32++) and Cheesy Egg Sando (S$21++).

There are also rice bowls in iterations of Beef (S$28++), Seafood (S$24++) and Mushroom (S$16++).

The Feather Blade Steak and Seafood Bar

225 East Coast Road Singapore 428922

Opening hours:

Lunch: 12pm to 3:30pm (last order at 3pm) on Tuesdays to Fridays

Dinner: 5:30pm to 11pm (last order for food at 9:45pm, bar closes at 10:30pm) on Mondays to Fridays

All-day dining: 11:30am to 11pm (last order for food at 9:45pm, bar closes at 10:30pm) on Saturdays and Sundays

