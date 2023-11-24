Ex-gang leader fled to JB after watching gang fatally assault teen in 1988, jailed 3 years after returning to S'pore

A former headman of a secret society fled Singapore in 1988 after a riot involving his gang that left a teenager dead.

Around 35 years later on Mar. 17, 2023, Lee Koh Yong, 65, returned to Singapore to seek medical care.

He surrendered and has now been sentenced to three years' jail on Wednesday (Nov. 22) for one count of rioting, CNA reported.

Went to find a rival gang

Lee, who was then 30 and the head of a secret society, was asked by a gang member to help fight members of a rival gang on Sep. 3, 1988.

The court heard that the fight was sparked by an argument between the two groups at a chalet near East Coast Park in August 1988.

Lee, together with three others, headed down in a van to a discotheque around Stadium Road where they had spotted their rivals.

Upon reaching, they formulated a plan to attack the rival gang members when they left the disco.

At around the same time, the 17-year-old victim arrived in a taxi with two friends, intending to meet a friend at the disco.

The group decided to turn around and walk away after the victim's friend recognised Lee's gang member from their argument in August.

However, Lee's gang also recognised the victim and his friend, and confronted them.

Stood watching the assault

Several gang members began attacking the victim and his 16-year-old friend, with some using wooden sticks and poles from nearby construction works to assault them.

Lee stood a short distance away to observe as the attack was taking place. As he felt that his gang was winning, he did not personally inflict violence on the victims.

The three- to four-minute attack left the victim and his friend unconscious. The gang fled the scene after the attack.

A passer-by called the police, and officers who arrived at the scene found the victim lying unconscious on the pavement.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy found that he had died of a contused brain due to a fractured skull.

Lee fled to Malaysia

Lee found out about the victim's death later in the day and decided to flee Singapore and hide in Malaysia.

After around 35 years, he returned to Singapore to surrender as he wanted to get a medical check-up.

The court heard that this was because he was not able to visit a doctor overseas.

Returned after living out his life: Prosecution

The prosecution called for three years' jail for Lee, with another three months in lieu of caning as Lee is above 50 and cannot be caned.

She pointed out that Lee had chosen to run away and returned only after living out his life.

Several of Lee's then-gang members have been sentenced to jail over the fatal incident.

Wants to rebuild life: Defence

The defence on the other hand asked for three years' jail with no additional jail term in lieu of caning.

They said that strategically waiting until he turned 50 in order to avoid caning was "never a consideration operating in his mind".

He could have chosen not to return to Singapore, with his family being Malaysians to begin with, they added.

Lee chose to do "the right thing" to face the music, and was hoping to receive medical treatment in Singapore for his deteriorating health, the defence said.

They also noted that Lee was not personally involved during the fatal fight.

They also quoted Lee's daughter, who wrote a letter for his mitigation plea, saying Lee was suffering from cataracts, gout, cardiovascular disease and frequently has blood in his stools.

She also said her father wants to put the case behind him and focus on rebuilding his life.

Adding that her father has carried guilt for not visiting his parents and later their graves since 1989, she sought leniency so her father could "mend the broken pieces of his life".

In the end, Lee was sentenced to three years in jail.

For rioting, Lee could have been sentenced to an imprisonment term of up to five years.

If he was below 50 years of age, caning would also have been possible.

