Sleigh through Christmas with S$1.99 delivery fee with no minimum spend on foodpanda from now till Dec. 31, 2023

Avid food delivery users, your time is here.

foodpanda is having a promotion from now till Dec. 31, 2023 where you can pay just S$1.99 in delivery fees with no minimum spending required.

Perfect for your year-end festive gatherings with your partner, family and friends.

This promotion is applicable for selected restaurants islandwide with no promotional code needed, while stocks last.

Here are some F&B merchants to check out on the foodpanda app:

Maki-San

Here’s a meal perfect for two, Double Joy - House Maki & Salad Combo (S$33.90).

Founded in 2012, Maki-San is Asia’s first D.I.Y sushi and salad restaurant.

With over 70 ingredients to choose from, Maki-San is perfect if you want to experiment with different flavours and ingredients in your sushi or salad.

Select your favourite type of wrap, preferred fillings, and then add delicious toppings and sauces to create your own masterpiece.

If not, a variety of ready-to-go sushi and salad options are also available.

KOI Thé

KOI Thé was founded in 2006 and brought overseas with the opening of its first Singapore outlet in 2007.

Freshly brewed tea and flavourful ingredients are the key to KOI’s authentic taste and the reason why customers go back to them again and again.

Pizza Hut

If you’re looking for a homely family meal to gather over this Christmas, here’s Pizza Hut’s Christmas Festive Bundle (S$43.90, U.P: S$68.15) fit for three or four people, available for a limited time only.

Started in 1981 with their first outlet at Jalan Jelita, Pizza Hut Singapore is now the largest pizza chain restaurant in the country with 77 outlets.

You can count on them to deliver a wide array of pizzas, pastas and other quality foods that are always fresh and tasty.

4Fingers*

4Fingers is known for their fried chicken and fresh ingredients that are hand-brushed with naturally fermented soy sauces.

All their food is prepared only upon order, resulting in a crackin' meal that's packed with flavour.

With them, you’re bound to satisfy all your crispy chicken cravings.

*4Fingers will start S$1.99 delivery from Dec. 1.

Wingstop*

Wingstop is a chicken wing franchise that began as a small, buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant in Garland, Texas.

When they first opened in 1994, they quickly became a fan favourite for their outstanding wings, sauces, and hand seasoned fries.

Order from Wingstop if you desire fresh wings and a wholesome flavour experience.

*Wingstop will start S$1.99 delivery from Dec. 1.

Tenderbest*

A fan of homely western delights?

You’ll want to check out Tenderbest, a chain of Halal food kiosks that are best known for their affordable western food as well as signature fried and roasted chicken.

From now till Dec. 31, Tenderbest will be serving their Set Meals with a 15 per cent discount, seeing meals starting from S$24.14.

*Tenderbest will start S$1.99 delivery from Dec. 1.

Find out more

For more information on this ongoing promotion, tap the ‘Big Savings on Delivery’ tile on your foodpanda app or the website.

Terms and conditions apply.

This sponsored article by foodpanda made this writer thankful for the convenience of food delivery.

Top images via foodpanda.