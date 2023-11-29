People living in 30°C S’pore share favourite traditions that make Christmas special to them

Christmas isn’t really my holiday.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s just not something that me, my family, or my closest friends celebrate.

What I enjoy most during the end of the year is simple – taking a break from work, enjoying the public holidays and listening to those addictive Christmas jingles.

But I do feel like I’m missing out on the fun sometimes, so I thought I’d ask some of my colleagues to tell me about their favourite part of the season.

A classic Christmas with a twist

Like me, Ilyda’s family is a huge fan of Christmas tunes.

It is tradition for them to play Michael Bublé songs for “days on end”, and her favourite tradition is getting a real Christmas tree for the occasion.

Each year, they host a turkey dinner with the extended family, she shared.

The celebrations might sound cliché, but they are lovely nonetheless.

“It's heartwarming, and makes you feel like a kid again y’know?”

Together, the family puts up “super vintage” decorations that are at least 20 years old, loading them on the tree until its branches can’t take anymore weight.

Each family has their quirks, and for hers, the gift exchanging portion of the night is a whole affair that leaves her feeling “warm and fuzzy”.

Not only does her family make sure to film the whole process, the gifter and the giftee must always take a formal photo together, like a little award ceremony of sorts.

Presents for me, from me

For Travis, Christmas is all about cosy fireplace ~vibes~.

There’s just something about the decorations, warm lights, a nice tree and a Christmas sweater that ties it all together.

“I am very big on getting the relaxing vibe that makes me feel at ease and warm inside. The whole thing just puts me in such a great mood,” he shared.

Another thing he especially enjoys is pampering himself with some frivolous toys. Because what is Christmas if not a season of giving?

“I can justify it and say that it's okay because it's a Christmas present to myself.”

Way ahead of December, he already bought a pair of noise-cancelling headphones on a deal, as well as a new gaming mouse.

New place, new traditions

I also asked another colleague, Garey, what his plans were for the year end as this would be his first year celebrating the festive season in Singapore.

“The biggest thing I look forward to this year for Christmas is recreating some sort of Christmas holiday spirit with my friends and family,” he said.

Having been “adopted” by his friends’ families in previous years when he studied and lived abroad in the United States, he has some unforgettable traditions to draw inspiration from.

Some of them include checking out neighbourhood decorations, watching all the Lord of the Rings movies, building gingerbread houses together, and having a poetry roast that teases those in attendance.

He’s particularly excited about this year’s Christmas for one big reason.

“My girlfriend just moved to Singapore from the United States and I want to make her feel at home here during the festive season.”

He is thinking of organising a potluck lunch and a gift exchange to celebrate the holiday, and getting his girlfriend a Christmas present.

Homemade happiness

My colleague Joni is one of the few people who brings home cooked lunch to the office.

I don’t mean leftovers, but actual meals like kimchi soup, braised pork rice and rendang – all cooked by her, no less.

Her Christmas tradition? Trying new recipes, and hoping it turns out well.

Last year, she made 4kg of garlic mashed potatoes for a five-person party.

It was a great success. “It sparked joy when I saw my friends eat it and enjoy it,” shared Joni.

Her friend brought the leftovers home, fried the mashed potatoes into patties, and his family ate that for a whole week.

This year, she’s moving to Serangoon and hopes she can squeeze in some time to make a dish for her friends again.

This year, she's moving to Serangoon and hopes she can squeeze in some time to make a dish for her friends again.

She'll be hosting them for the first time

Even if you’re not as proficient in the kitchen as Joni, you can still impress everyone at the Christmas table this year by serving up some desserts from The Deli at Goodwood Park Hotel.

This is a sponsored article by Citi Singapore.

Cover photo courtesy of Garey, Ilyda and Joni.