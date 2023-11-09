K-drama fans upset over actor Park Seo-Joon's limited screen time in 'The Marvels'

Many K-Drama fans looked forward to actor Park Seo-Joon's appearance in "The Marvels", released today (Nov. 9) in cinemas.

However, devotees of the 34-year-old actor were disappointed when his screen time appeared to be shorter than the "time needed to cook cup noodles".

Less than 3 minutes

The news first came to light when a Nov. 8 post on South Korean internet social forum The Qoo — titled “Park Seo Joon’s Screen Time On The Marvels” — went viral.

As reported and translated by Koreaboo, a content creator described the actor's overall screen time while watching the movie:

"(Breaking) <The Marvels> Seo Joon hyung’s total screen time! 2 Minutes 47 Seconds. (*Margin of error is 5 seconds) Source: I counted his screen time myself while watching the movie."

The film has a total runtime of 105 minutes.

Marvel debut as Prince Yan

"The Marvels" marks Park's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Prince Yan, the love interest of Captain Marvel, who is played by Brie Larson.

He is the third Korean actor to be brought into the MCU, after Claudia Kim's appearance in "Avengers: The Age of Ultron" (2015) and Ma Dong-seok in 2021's "Eternals".

Park was confirmed to be in the upcoming film on Oct. 15 by Marvel Studios through social media platform X, formerly Twitter, along with other cast members of "The Marvels".

During a press conference in South Korea on Nov. 7, director Nia Dacosta described Park's role to be "short but impactful."

"This puts a bad taste in my mouth."

Fans were disappointed in Park's limited screen time, taking to The Qoo to express their displeasure, reported Koreaboo.

Some expressed annoyance at how misleading the trailers and posters of "The Marvels" were, commenting “they put him in a lot of promos for three minutes…” and “they put him on the main poster but he is given screen time fitting for an extra”.

Many were surprised at the disparity between the publicity Park was given leading up to the film's release compared to his screen time appearance in the film.

One fan wrote, "this puts a bad taste in my mouth. It just pisses me off how they are treating the Asian character.”

However, this is not to say all viewers were disappointed despite Park's limited appearance.

As reported by Allkpop, after the film's release, some audience's comments include, "Park Seo-joon's fans shouldn't have overly high expectations," and "it's worth watching if you don't expect too much from Park Seo-joon".

Other Acting Roles

Park Seo-Joon is known most prominently for his role in "Itaewon Class", where his performance as an ex-convict turned businessman led to him being nominated for Best Actor - Television at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Other well-known shows he has starred in include "She Was Pretty" (2015), "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth" (2016–2017), "Fight for My Way" (2017), and "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" (2018). He has also made a guest appearance in the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite" (2019).

