Ex-NUS student installs ‘smoke detector’ cameras in hostel toilets to peep at women showering, gets caught & expelled

A former National University of Singapore (NUS) student installed hidden cameras disguised as smoke detectors in a hostel's female toilets to record women showering.

The man was not a resident of the particular hostel but used his sister's keycard to gain access.

He was arrested in March 2020 after another female student caught him during the wee hours while he was checking the camera and using the female toilet.

Ng Yong Kuan, who is now 27, was expelled a month later and later charged in court.

Used sister's keycard to enter building

According to CNA and Today, the court heard that Ng bought two motion-activated spy cams disguised as smoke detectors online for S$200 each in May 2019 and February 2020.

He wanted to use them to look at naked women.

At the time, Ng's sister was also studying at NUS and was staying in the campus hostel.

Ng used his sister's keycard to access the building to install the cameras in the hostel's toilets.

He even moved into her hostel room in February 2020 as his house was being renovated.

Bought spy cams to look at naked women

Ng first installed a spy camera in a female toilet in October 2019, when he taped the "smoke detector" to the ceiling one day between 2am and 3am.

He retrieved the camera a week later to transfer the images and footage to his laptop.

In February 2020, he repeated the process in a different women's toilet in the same building.

Ng also hid spy cameras in the female toilets on two other occasions.

Caught in toilet while checking camera and using toilet

On Mar. 7, 2020. Ng installed a spy cam in a female toilet during the wee hours and returned at 5am to check the device.

He decided to use the toilet and locked the door to the cubicle area.

A while later, a 21-year-old female NUS student who entered the toilet realised the cubicle area door was locked.

She also noticed a handphone that Ng had set up on a ledge facing the entrance to alert him if anyone was entering.

Tried to lock himself in the cubicle

The female student left the toilet and returned with another male student.

They asked campus security for help when they could not open the door.

After a security officer helped them unlock the door, they discovered a locked cubicle.

The officer asked the cubicle's occupant to come out, but the person did not respond.

The officer then tried to unlock the cubicle with a key, but the door was immediately re-locked from the inside.

When the officer eventually managed to open the door, Ng was found hiding inside with a tote bag.

He was brought to a room and subsequently arrested by the police.

They seized his laptop and found 23 recordings of five female victims showering.

Offences were carefully premeditated: Prosecution

Ng pleaded guilty on Nov. 14, 2023, to one charge of criminal trespass and another charge of possessing intimate recordings likely to cause humiliation.

An additional two charges will be taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The defence asked for a report to assess if Ng was suitable for mandatory treatment.

However, the prosecution objected and instead sought a prison sentence of four to six months for Ng, stating that his offences were "carefully premeditated and carefully considered".

In addition, the prosecution said that Ng's "practised modus operandi" of being able to install and remove the devices undetected showed "the goal-directed nature of his pursuits".

The prosecutor said that Ng was "not so impaired by his psychiatric condition" to consider rehabilitation over deterrence.

The judge decided to call for Ng's mandatory treatment order suitability report.

His sentencing is due to be in December.

Terminated as an NUS candidate

In response to Mothership's enquiries, an NUS spokesperson said Ng is no longer an NUS student as of April 2020.

The spokesperson said that a disciplinary board was convened to look into the allegations against him, and a decision was made to terminate his candidature.

The spokesperson added that NUS takes a strong stand against sexual misconduct and remains committed to building a culture of respect on its campuses.

Any student or staff who breaches NUS statutes and regulations will face severe sanctions, the spokesperson added.

Related stories:

Top image via YouTube/Michael Chandler for illustration purposes