S'porean ex-banker, 28, pursuing nursing full-time & volunteering as firefighter

Danial Hadi bin Bohran, 28, made a surprising decision a year ago by leaving his job in the finance industry to embark on a new career in nursing.

At first glance, it might seem like he's not afraid of change, but that's not entirely true.

Hadi, now pursuing a nursing diploma at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, shared his unconventional yet inspiring journey with Mothership.

An innate desire to help

After completing his A-level examinations, Hadi decided to pursue a bachelor's degree in banking and finance at the University of London, thinking that he was "better at numbers".

He eventually graduated and started out in the finance sector, working for DBS and Maybank.

Fast forward two years later, he felt something amiss.

While he enjoyed the job, he admitted it was not for him.

"As I grow older, I felt like I wanted to do something more rewarding," he explained.

His biggest desire was to help people — an interest borne from his time as a firefighter in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) during his National Service.

He was also inspired by his brother and father, who are both in the healthcare industry.

His older brother is a senior staff nurse at the Singapore General Hospital, while his father works as a patient care associate at Changi General Hospital.

"Both of them played a very important and vital role in accelerating this idea of wanting to make the career shift," Hadi said.

And so, he decided to take the leap of faith to pursue nursing.

Worries and considerations

The decision to switch careers was not taken lightly.

Hadi had two main considerations: Ensuring he had enough savings — he had saved some S$80,000 to S$100,000 — and being in the right mindset for school.

Financial worries weren't his biggest concern, as he believed he could sustain himself through part-time work while studying.

Once confident, he moved forward with his nursing education, supported by his partner and family.

Back to studies: tough but rewarding

Hadi initially thought going back to school would be easy, but he soon realised otherwise.

Compared to banking, nursing was a "very drastic shift", requiring more "hands-on" and practical skills, an area he found challenging.

As he was not good at "hands-on" tasks yet, Hadi struggled with the practical parts of his curriculum.

Fortunately, he met supportive lecturers and classmates who guided and helped him.

"My peers have been absolutely nice," he said, noting that he first felt daunted having to go back to school as he was unsure what his classmates would think of him.

Now, they help him with the practical side of their curriculum, while he helps them with the theoretical portions.

"So we give and take, I learned from them, then they learn from me," he said.

In terms of handling his workload, Hadi mentioned that he thrives under pressure.

As he also has a part-time job, as a healthcare assistant at Gleneagles Hospital, he splits his time between work and school.

He spends time studying during his break time at work or during his commute to school.

"I focus better when I'm on the go," he said.

This tenacity paid off, earning him a scholarship from the Temasek Foundation Union Scholarship.

Giving back to community

Despite his busy schedule, Hadi is also an active volunteer firefighter on weekends, with almost seven years of firefighting experience under his belt.

This aligns with his desire to help people.

For him, firefighting is one of the few outlets that allows him to give back to the community, he said.

Using "bits and pieces" of his experience, he hopes to give back to the community through his voluntary firefighting work.

Future plans

After completing his nursing diploma, Hadi is open to further studies or starting a career in nursing.

Despite the potentially longer route, he believes happiness and passion must align in the workplace.

"So if any of them is not aligned, I think you should revisit it," he advised.

