See therapy horses, shop at a Christmas market & take part in art workshops for a good cause from Dec. 14 - 17, 2023

Hold your horses, as EQUAL's "Christmas at the Stable" event returns this year from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17.

The charity organisation, which works with retired and rescued animals to offer animal-assisted programmes for vulnerable persons, people with special needs and the elderly, is opening its stable to the public.

Visitors can tour the EQUAL stable, shop at a Christmas market, and partake in lots of other activities to get into the holiday spirit.

Ticket sales and part of the event proceeds will go towards keeping EQUAL's animal-assisted programmes accessible for beneficiaries, and providing the best care for the animals.

Stuff to do

During the stable tour, visitors will be able to meet EQUAL's herd of 16 therapy horses and seven dogs.

These include retired racehorses and six mini horses.

Guests can also enjoy family-friendly activities such as guided animal interactions, games, and art activities.

In line with EQUAL's commitment towards sustainability, these activities will include plastic recycling workshops and conservation talks.

Meanwhile, the Christmas market will feature pop-ups by homegrown brands such as:

Clothing brand In Good Company

Artisanal bakery Plain Vanilla

Ceramics store Mud Rock Ceramics

Bath and body brand Rough Beauty

There will also be an art exhibition by artist Lisa Teo, and drop-in workshops by woodworking brand Roger&Sons, handicrafts store Sculptable, and more.

For those unable to attend, they can still make a Christmas donation at www.giving.sg/donate/campaign/CATS2023.

Christmas at the Stable event

Address: EQUAL, 100 Jalan Mashhor, Singapore 299177

Dates and times:

Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 5pm to 9pm

Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 10am to 9pm

Price: S$20 per entry

Buy your tickets here.

Photos courtesy of EQUAL