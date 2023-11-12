Person in S'pore asks how to get rid of office chair wet stains? Expert DIY advice: Draw a boy fishing.

If you ever wanted to get wrong answers, you should head over to the internet to ask your question.

Because with every wrong answer you get, there is also a chance of being given a funny and wrong answer — that sounds about right.

Case in point: A person in Singapore publicly asked for advice on how to get rid of unsightly wet stains on an office chair.

The question was posed in the Singapore Home DIY Facebook group, where individuals trade useful tips on how to fix stuff around the house.

And the result?

One group participant created a doodle according to the outlines of the water stains and yielded a drawing of a boy fishing.

The photo was liked more than 550 times in 20 hours.

Like they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

While some see a dried butt sweat stain, others see a big head.

Real practical solutions

However, the post also elicited real practical advice.

The most straightforward solution was to use a wet cloth to soak the entire surface and scrub out the stain, before leaving it out to dry uniformly.

The other option was to get a spot cleaner, which typically uses water and resembles a vacuum cleaner, to remove the stains.

Spot cleaners are used to quickly remove spots and stains from fibre in carpets, rugs, upholstery, and cars.

The laziest solution offered was to simply wrap the seat with another cloth to hide the stains.

Top photos via Singapore Home DIY Facebook