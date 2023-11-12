Back

Person in S'pore asks how to get rid of office chair wet stains? Expert DIY advice: Draw a boy fishing.

Solved it. *Dusts hands*

Belmont Lay | November 12, 2023, 11:45 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

If you ever wanted to get wrong answers, you should head over to the internet to ask your question.

Because with every wrong answer you get, there is also a chance of being given a funny and wrong answer — that sounds about right.

Case in point: A person in Singapore publicly asked for advice on how to get rid of unsightly wet stains on an office chair.

The question was posed in the Singapore Home DIY Facebook group, where individuals trade useful tips on how to fix stuff around the house.

And the result?

One group participant created a doodle according to the outlines of the water stains and yielded a drawing of a boy fishing.

via Fabian Chan/ Singapore Home DIY

The photo was liked more than 550 times in 20 hours.

Like they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

While some see a dried butt sweat stain, others see a big head.

Real practical solutions

However, the post also elicited real practical advice.

The most straightforward solution was to use a wet cloth to soak the entire surface and scrub out the stain, before leaving it out to dry uniformly.

The other option was to get a spot cleaner, which typically uses water and resembles a vacuum cleaner, to remove the stains.

Spot cleaners are used to quickly remove spots and stains from fibre in carpets, rugs, upholstery, and cars.

The laziest solution offered was to simply wrap the seat with another cloth to hide the stains.

Top photos via Singapore Home DIY Facebook

DPM Lawrence Wong learns to play sitar for Deepavali

He also spoke Tamil to wish Hindus a "Happy Deepavali".

November 12, 2023, 11:31 AM

Firstpaw: Adopted dog Bobbi, 9, a furry therapist for terminally ill in S'pore

The best form of medicine.

November 12, 2023, 10:15 AM

Domestic worker, 32, jailed for punching employer's 86-year-old mum's face 4 times, causing thighbone fracture

It was all caught on CCTV.

November 12, 2023, 03:41 AM

S'pore hands over S$2 million donated by public for humanitarian aid to Gaza

Singaporeans had donated nearly S$5 million in total to fundraising drives by Nov. 6.

November 12, 2023, 03:21 AM

Maliki Osman witnesses handover of S'porean public's donations to UN humanitarian agency in Egypt

He oversaw the handing over of S$2 million of donations.

November 11, 2023, 09:00 PM

Truck driver, 68, arrested for hit-&-run accident which killed father, 39, & son, 9

Investigations are ongoing.

November 11, 2023, 08:38 PM

SMRT distributing 22,800 EZ-Link cards to poly & ITE students to commemorate 36th anniversary

The initiative cost nearly S$1 million, and is taken from a Kaizen cost-savings program.

November 11, 2023, 07:39 PM

SDP unveils new HQ at Bukit Batok, gears up for next GE

The two-storey headquarters also houses a studio for creating social media content.

November 11, 2023, 07:39 PM

AVS looking into TikTok video of elderly woman threatening pet dog with cane

The dog was seen flinching at the cane.

November 11, 2023, 05:37 PM

Motorcyclist & pillion killed in hit-&-run on PIE are father, 39, & son, 9: Shin Min

Police are tracing a truck driver allegedly involved in the accident.

November 11, 2023, 04:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.