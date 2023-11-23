Some 40 cyclists take up 2 lanes along Sembawang Road at 5am

A group of about 40 cyclists took up two lanes during an early morning jaunt in Singapore — to the chagrin of a fellow road user.

The incident occurred at about 5am on Tuesday, Nov. 21 along Sembawang Road in the direction of Springleaf MRT Station.

The scene was spotted a driver who happened to be passing by at that time.

He told Shin Min Daily News: "I was originally in the middle lane, but in order to avoid them, I had to switch to the right-most lane."

According to footage submitted by the driver, a group of cyclists appeared from the left and could be seen riding at a fast speed close to one another.

The driver claimed he was driving at 70kmh at that time but the group was relatively fast.

He said: "There are often groups of cyclists on this road, but this was the first time I saw so many bicycles. I instinctively sounded the horn to warn them, but no one seemed to pay attention to me. It was really too dangerous."

According to prevailing rules since January 2022, cyclists are to ride two abreast in one lane on roads with multiple lanes, with a maximum of 10 cyclists.

Cyclists must ride in a single file on single lane roads, with a maximum of five cyclists, and in bus lanes during bus lane operating hours.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News