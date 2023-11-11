Woman's bicycle parked outside MRT station removed, charged S$30 'removal fee'

A 50-year-old woman was unhappy when he discovered the authorities had removed her bicycle parked outside Admiralty MRT station.

Wang (transliteration) complained to Shin Min Daily News it was the first time in 10 years it had happened.

She followed the instructions on a notice to look for the MRT station staff for her bicycle but was asked to pay a S$30 "removal fee", which she promptly refused.

Found bicycle removed

Wang told a Shin Min reporter that she works as a cleaner and rides a bicycle daily from her house to the MRT station to go to work.

She always parked her bicycle beside the walkway near the bus stop, claiming that many people did the same thing.

On Nov. 2, 2023, she came back from work to find her bicycle removed.

Wang admitted that she did notice a sign put up near the "parking area" about a week ago but refused to pay the S$30 as she claimed there were many others who did the same thing.

"There's many elderly that don't know about it," she claimed.

Shin Min did not mention if she got her bicycle back.

Illegal parking zone cordoned off

A Shin Min reporter went down to the MRT station and observed that the area beside the bicycle parking zone, demarcated by a yellow box, was cordoned off.

From the photos taken by the reporter, it can be seen that the yellow box was almost completely filled with bicycles.

The reporter found several notices nearby, including one titled "illegal bicycle parking", informing cyclists that "bicycles parked here will be removed" and that a "removal fee" of S$30 would be imposed upon collection of their bicycles.

Mixed reactions from public

Shin Min interviewed a few public members on the issue.

A 60-year-old woman felt the cyclists should be given a second chance, such as giving them a warning instead.

She reasoned that many elderly may not understand the notice, especially since the notice in English does not have translations for other languages.

Some people felt that imposing fines is wholly justified. One woman pushing a baby pram told the reporter she felt it might be potentially dangerous if too many bicycles were parked near the walkway.

Response from SMRT

In response to Mothership's queries, SMRT Trains' President Lam Sheau Kai has said they received frequent feedback from commuters on "indiscriminate bicycle parking", which obstructs the walkway and ramps outside MRT stations.

Lam said that for the safety of commuters and ramp users, SMRT put up notices since September 2023 at non-authorised bicycle parking areas and on individual bicycles to inform bicycle owners to park at the designated parking bay.

He said the notices, accompanied by “simple pictorial signs and different language translations”, included information that a fee would be imposed to retrieve the removed bicycles,

Lam added that bicycle users have been given advance notice before removing any bicycles.

"We seek the understanding of commuters and the co-operation of bicycle users for the safety of our commuters and ramp users."

According to the Rapid Transit Systems Regulations, anyone found to cause any obstruction, hindrance or danger to users on railway premises can be fined up to S$5,000.

Under the same regulations, the authority or a licensee can remove any vehicle found at the entrance of railway premises and charge the vehicle's owner "all costs and expenses occasioned by and incidental to the removal and detention", on top of a fine of up to S$5,000.

