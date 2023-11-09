Creamier now selling doughnuts with local-inspired flavours like sea salt gula melaka & laksa

Homegrown ice cream chain Creamier has introduced doughnuts to its menu.
They are now available for dine-in and takeaway at all Creamier outlets islandwide.
What's on the menu
Some of the new doughnuts are inspired by local flavours, including the following:
Sea Salt Gula Melaka Doughnut (S$4)
Laksa Mai Hum Doughnut (S$5)
There are also seasonal flavours like these:
S’mores Doughnut (S$4)
Chocolate Peppermint Candy Crush Doughnut (S$4)
Other traditional doughnut flavours like Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut (S$2.90) and Sugar Glazed Doughnut (S$2.90) will also be available.
November promotion
As part of the launch, customers can get a free doughnut with every purchase of five doughnuts.
The promotion is valid for the month of November 2023.
Top image from Creamier
