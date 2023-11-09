Back

Creamier now selling doughnuts with local-inspired flavours like sea salt gula melaka & laksa

New menu items.

Daniel Seow | November 09, 2023, 02:48 PM

Homegrown ice cream chain Creamier has introduced doughnuts to its menu.

Image from Creamier.

They are now available for dine-in and takeaway at all Creamier outlets islandwide.

What's on the menu

Some of the new doughnuts are inspired by local flavours, including the following:

Sea Salt Gula Melaka Doughnut (S$4)

Image from Creamier.

Laksa Mai Hum Doughnut (S$5)

Image from Creamier.

There are also seasonal flavours like these:

S’mores Doughnut (S$4)

Image from Creamier.

Chocolate Peppermint Candy Crush Doughnut (S$4)

Image from Creamier.

Other traditional doughnut flavours like Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut (S$2.90) and Sugar Glazed Doughnut (S$2.90) will also be available.

November promotion

As part of the launch, customers can get a free doughnut with every purchase of five doughnuts.

The promotion is valid for the month of November 2023.

Top image from Creamier

