Shop for clothes or donate old ones at Cloop's Open Wardrobe thrift pop-up on Nov. 25 in Boon Keng

Part of the proceeds will be donated to Acres.

Gawain Pek | November 22, 2023, 11:37 AM

Events

If you are looking for a wardrobe refresh for the coming festive season, come down to Boon Keng on Nov. 25 for Cloop's Open Wardrobe pop-up featuring curated second-hand clothing for sale.

You can also bring your own collection to donate as Cloop will be running a donation drive during its pop-up.

Honour system

At Cloop's Open Wardrobe on Nov. 25, you can expect eight racks of clothes with the following varieties:

  • Women’s clothes, XS - XL

  • Men’s clothes, all sizes

  • Winter wear

  • Curated Christmas and Lunar New Year clothes

Image courtesy of Cloop.

Everything is pay-as-you-wish, although there is a minimum of S$10 per item.

Accessories go for three for S$10, or S$4 per piece.

The pop-up runs on an honour system, which means there's no cashier.

Browse the racks, pick out the items you like, and then scan a QR code for payment.

Image courtesy of Cloop.

Bring your own shopping bag to take home your haul, or reuse the ones that are available at the pop up.

Image via Cloop.

Part of the proceeds from Cloop's Nov. 25 pop-up will be donated to Acres.

Cloop will also be accepting donations of clothes which are in good, clean and wearable condition during the pop-up.

What is Cloop?

Cloop is a local enterprise focused on reducing fashion waste by keeping apparel circulated within the community through its 'Cloop cycle'.

As part of its initiatives, Cloop introduced the yellow textile recycling bins around Singapore.

There are currently more than 370 of these bins across Singapore.

On top of the recycling bins, Cloop also accepts clothes, bags, shoes, and accessories that are in good condition at its headquarters, located at City Sprouts.

The donations are then curated and put up for sale at Cloop's Open Wardrobe thrift stores, Fashion Swap, and curated bags.

Come help close the loop with Cloop

Cloop's open wardrobe pop-up will be taking place at Mothership on Earth's first-ever Eco Bazaar.

Besides the pop-up, the full day event will also feature booths selling upcycled glassware by Soda Lemon, reusable alternatives by The Tinkerbox, soap bars packaged with upcycled milk cartons by My Naked Bar and more.

There will also be a cat adoption drive at the event, run by Cat Welfare Society.

If you've been pining to try Oatside's new ice cream, come taste it at the Eco Bazaar at Oatside's booth with waffles by 60 Alley Bakes and enjoy a cup of Oatside Teh Tarik at the same time.

You can also sample plant-based bak kwa and truffle mushroom pies by &SO for free at the event.

Find out more about the event here.

Entry to the bazaar is free but will require registration.

Details

Address: 30A Kallang Place S339213, #05-02

Date: Nov. 25, Saturday

Time: 10am to 5pm

Top image via Cloop

