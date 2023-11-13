CEO treats APAC employees, including S'pore office, to 3-day Tokyo Disneyland trip, private Maroon 5 concert

Does your job come with perks?

Hedge fund manager Ken Griffin spared no expense for his employees in Asia and paid for their weekend in Tokyo to celebrate the anniversaries of his firms.

A paid trip to Disneyland

The invitations were extended to Citadel and Citadel Securities employees in the Asia Pacific offices, which included Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Gurugram.

The employees were joined by their spouses and children.

As the CEO, Griffin comped the costs of travel, hotels, food, Disney tickets, entertainment, and childcare.

Employees were also treated to private performances by Maroon 5 and Calvin Harris at an official anniversary celebration party.

According to Business Insider, around 1,200 people, including 300 children of the staff, received tickets to Tokyo Disney Resort, which is inclusive of Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea.

The three-day celebration from Oct. 27 to 29 was arranged in celebration of Citadel's 30th anniversary in 2020 and Citadel Securities' 20th anniversary last year, which were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, reported Bloomberg.

The New York Post reported that the workers had express passes which allowed them to skip the lines on rides and attractions.

A regular one-day pass for adults is priced at 7,900 yen (S$72).

Citadel in Singapore

As of last month, Citadel has around 40 employees in Singapore, according to its website.

They have key teams in investing, engineering and business operations.

The Singapore office, which launched in 2020, is Citadel's second largest in the Asia-Pacific region.

Citadel and Citadel Securities opened three new offices and doubled headcount in the region in the last three years, according to Bloomberg.

Their biggest office in the region is in Hong Kong. Citadel also plans to open a Tokyo office next year.

Last year, the American billionaire held a bigger bash for employees in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, reported Business Insider.

Around 10,000 staff members and their families, including 2,500 children, attended a trip to Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

The anniversary party also featured performers such as Carly Rae Jepsen and Coldplay.

Top image via Yi-Te Chiang/Google Maps.