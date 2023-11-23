What I like most about celebrating Christmas in S’pore & why I wouldn’t change a thing

Christmas is often known as the most wonderful time of the year, and with good reason.

Malls come alive with an amazing array of decor and deals, shops start slashing their prices, and it’s generally a feel-good month where people get together and make merry.

While Singaporeans don’t have the chance to experience a “white” Christmas with snow and cold weather, there are other aspects about the festive season in Singapore that make it equally as enjoyable.

Here are three things I like most about how Christmas is celebrated in Singapore, and why I wouldn’t change a thing about it.

1) Christmas Light-ups

The annual Christmas light-up along Orchard Road is one of the most anticipated things about Christmas in Singapore each year.

Every December, the festive mood is ramped up with spectacular lights and decorations lining the world-famous shopping belt, serving as a tempting draw for both locals and tourists.

This year, we see decorations that mimic a "cotton candy cloud dreamscape", with pastel LED clouds amid seasonal motifs like candy canes, Christmas trees, and reindeer:

Other equally dazzling Christmas light-ups in the country include the ones at Gardens by the Bay and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

At Gardens by the Bay, experience a myriad of colours by taking a stroll down the 65m long Walk of Lights tunnel which features programmable LED lights:

Alternatively, you can also witness towering Dior Christmas trees adorned with incandescent designs in the atrium space at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

I guess these lights are the closest we’ll get to the iconic holiday song: “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

2) Christmas Markets

Imagine this: you’ve been talking to a promising guy (or girl) you met online for a few weeks now, and the time has come for you two to go on your very first date.

What better way to get sparks flying than to partake in the ubiquitously Singaporean activity of going to a Christmas market.

Amidst an atmosphere of carnival games, live performances and stalls with plenty of things to see, eat, and buy, a Christmas market is an enchanting place to make precious first date memories.

Having spent the last six years single, I was especially stoked to have scored a first date to a Christmas market with someone I had been chatting with for awhile now.

While nothing is set in stone, I’m crossing my fingers that the Christmas market we’ll be going to will provide an ideal setting for romance to blossom.

Here are three Christmas markets you can check out this year:

Shaw House, from Nov. 24

Ngee Ann City, from Dec. 8

Plaza Singapura, from Dec. 1

The Christmas market outside Shaw House will feature a double-storey carousel and ferris wheel while the one outside Ngee Ann City will have a Euro Swing ride, an arcade and food trucks.

On the other hand, the Plaza Singapura instalment will have a giant bouncy castle and balloon dome.

3) Christmas Feasts

In Singapore, it’s not uncommon to see groups of multi-racial and multi-religious friends gathering for a meal or gift exchange during the festive season, a phenomenon that might not be as common in other more homogenous countries.

Instead of the standard spread, Christmas feasts in Singapore also tend to take on a more fusional twist, blending local flavours with the usual Christmas offerings.

One example would be Stamford Catering’s Christmas 2023 menu, which my friends and I had the opportunity to try one weekend afternoon.

The first thing we had was the Belly Shiok Curry Turkey, a classic roast turkey marinated with Stamford’s secret curry spice blend and coconut milk:

Apart from it being the perfect centrepiece to our meal, I appreciated how tender the turkey flesh was.

Next we had the Gratin Beef Rendang, which basically features beef rendang topped with potato cubes and cheese:

My favourite dish of the lot, I was blown away by how rich and flavourful the beef rendang was.

1 Bite 5 Words: Asian take on cottage pie.

The star of our feast, however, had to be the Butter Chicken Lasagne:

A merry masala of authentic butter chicken in a luscious lasagna, this was Alvin and Sumaya’s favourite dish:

“A clever reimagination of a classic dish with our South Asian flavours, this marriage of ingredients from different cultures did not feel out of place at all.” “The butter chicken lasagna was a flavourful take on two classics. It felt both homely and comforting.”

Other noteworthy dishes included the finger-licking good Laksa Chicken Wings, which was Jahafar’s favourite:

As well as the ‘Orh Nee’ Bread and Butter Pudding, made with creamy, homemade yam paste infused in a bread and butter pudding:

As Sumaya put it:

“This traditional Teochew dessert deserves the highest praise afforded to Singaporean desserts - not too sweet. The flavour of the orh nee, custard and berries were perfectly balanced and I kept going back for more.”

Celebrate Christmas with Stamford Catering

This Christmas, take your pick from Stamford Catering’s wide range of Festive Delights and create your own party spread from their gastronomic selection of mains, sides and desserts.

Alternatively, you can order these as add-ons to complement their buffets, bundles or bento sets for the ultimate holiday feast.

Menus are available for delivery from Nov. 24, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024 and are now open for orders here.

Quote MSSFLC for a free log cake with your order of Stamford Catering Christmas Menus, while stocks last.

This offer is valid exclusively for Christmas Menu orders placed on the website before Dec. 12, 2023.

For any enquiries, you can contact Stamford’s customer service:

Hotline: +65 6852 3338 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm)

Email: [email protected]

Rest assured, these yuletide delights are guaranteed to spice up any celebratory table.

