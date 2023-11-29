Charlie Munger dies at 99

Charlie Munger has died.

He was 99.

The longtime vice chairman and the second-in-command to Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway passed away on Tuesday morning, Nov. 28, at a California hospital, Reuters reported.

He died peacefully, Berkshire said.

No cause was given.

Born in Omaha on Jan. 1, 1924, he would have turned 100 in about a month's time.

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation,” Buffett said in a statement.

Other than his role at Berkshire, Munger was a real estate attorney, chairman and publisher of the Daily Journal Corp., a member of the Costco board and a philanthropist.

In early 2023, his fortune was estimated at US$2.3 billion (S$3.06 billion).

But it was smaller than Buffett’s fortune estimated at more than US$100 billion (S$136 billion).

Munger, who wore thick glasses, had lost his left eye after complications from cataract surgery in 1980, CNBC reported.

Although he was never formally trained as an architect, he exerted his influence in that domain and made his design choices felt.

CNBC reported that Munger, who had been a board member at Los Angeles’ Harvard-Westlake prep school for decades, ensured that the girls bathrooms were larger than the boys room during the construction of the science center in the 1990s.

“Any time you go to a football game or a function there’s a huge line outside the women’s bathroom. Who doesn’t know that they pee in a different way than the men?” Munger told The Wall Street Journal in 2019.

“What kind of idiot would make the men’s bathroom and the women’s bathroom the same size? The answer is, a normal architect!”

Tributes

Tributes and condolences have poured in once news broke that Munger had died.

Bill Smead, the chief investment officer at Smead Capital Management paid tribute to the investment giant who was a major influence in Buffett's life.

"The beauty of Munger is that he convinced Buffett in the late 60s that he no longer was going to have an information advantage and he needed to pivot to a decision making advantage. Munger convinced Buffett to make the best long term decisions and they worked on that together,” Smead's tribute said.

“Buffett is going to feel like he lost his right arm.”

Buffett's right-hand man

Buffett previously credited Munger with broadening his investment strategy.

This led him from favoring troubled companies at low prices in hopes of getting a profit to focusing on higher-quality but underpriced companies.

An early example of the shift was illustrated in 1972.

Munger’s ability persuaded Buffett to sign off on Berkshire’s purchase of See’s Candies for US$25 million, even though the California candy maker had annual pretax earnings of only about US$4 million.

It has since produced more than US$2 billion in sales for Berkshire.

“He weaned me away from the idea of buying very so-so companies at very cheap prices, knowing that there was some small profit in it, and looking for some really wonderful businesses that we could buy in fair prices,” Buffett told CNBC in May 2016.

The pair got along because Buffet felt like he found an equal in Munger, even though Munger was six years older.

Buffet told CNBC in 2018: “We never had an argument in the entire time we’ve known each other, which is almost 60 years now.”

“Charlie has given me the ultimate gift that a person can give to somebody else. He’s made me a better person than I would have otherwise been," Buffet added.

"He’s given me a lot of good advice over time... I’ve lived a better life because of Charlie.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote on X in the wake of Munger's passing: "A titan of business and keen observer of the world around him, Charlie Munger helped build an American institution, and through his wisdom and insights, inspired a generation of leaders. He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace Charlie."

Married twice

Munger and his first wife Nancy Huggins had three children: Two daughters and a son, who died of leukemia at age nine.

They divorced in 1953.

Two years later, he married Nancy Barry, whom he met on a blind date at a chicken dinner restaurant.

The couple had four children.

Munger also was the stepfather to Barry's two other sons.

The Mungers were married 54 years until her death in 2010.

Top photo via Ross School of Business YouTube