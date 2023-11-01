Changi Airport must be ready to capture future growth & reduce carbon footprint as it grows: Teo Chee Hean

With the reopening of Changi Airport's Terminal 2 (T2) that comes with an increased capacity, innovative solutions to improve efficiency, and with Terminal 5 (T5) in sight, Changi Airport is well-positioned to capture anticipated growth in air travel in the region in the coming years.

"We must continue to look ahead with ambition so that we can anchor Changi's place in the world," Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean remarked about the future of Changi Airport at T2's opening ceremony on Nov. 1

Changi Airport's increased capacity

The expansion of T2 has increased its capacity by five million which means it can now handle 28 million passengers a year.

This brings the operating capacity of Changi Airport to 90 million passengers annually across its four terminals.

As such, Teo noted that this "positions Changi to capture the anticipated growth in air travel in our region in the coming years".

Work has also resumed for T5, and it is scheduled to be completed by the mid-2030s.

When ready, T5 will add approximately 50 million passengers to Changi's annual capacity and "strengthen Singapore's position as a premier air hub", Teo said.

Innovating to improve efficiency

In addition, Changi Airport will continue to innovate to stay ahead of its competitors.

Solutions to improve efficiency and productivity, such as autonomous baggage tractors, are being trialled.

Additionally, the airport is implementing digital solutions to make the passenger experience smoother and more secure, he said.

Teo cited the new Baggage Handling System at Terminal 2 as an example. It allows the airport to track individual bags in real-time, which minimises mishandling.

Teo also noted the importance of human capital, and affirmed that Changi Airport would work closely with the industry and the unions to equip the aviation workforce with the skills to support a "future-ready" air hub.

Reducing carbon emissions

Teo also stressed that Changi Airport's growth must not come at the cost of increased carbon emissions.

As part of Singapore's Green Plan, the nation aims to put its carbon emissions on a downward trajectory by 2030, and has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Efforts by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) to decarbonise the aviation sector include transitioning all airside vehicles to cleaner energy options by 2040.

All new airside light vehicles, forklifts and tractors will come in fully electric models from 2025, and the charging infrastructure will be built up to support this, Tan noted.

Tan said that CAAS is working closely with airport stakeholders to achieve this, and will release a blueprint for developing a sustainable air hub in the coming months.

Challenges and hurdles

Tan Lye Teck, Programme Director and Executive Vice President of Changi Airport Group (CAG), also highlighted the challenges to building the expanded Terminal 2, in his speech at the same event.

Initially, construction was set to go after the site was set up in January 2020.

However, Tan pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic posed a huge challenge to their project.

During the pandemic, the main issues were how the air hub should be saved, and how Changi's air links can be kept open while keeping passengers and airport staff safe, Tan noted.

Since Terminal 2 was closed due to low traffic, CAG decided to press on with the expansion project.

Tan said that new measures had to be developed so that renovation works could be carried out safely during the pandemic.

While "incredibly challenging", Tan pointed out that the decision to carry on the works during the pandemic enabled Terminal 2 to open partially when traffic started to recover in 2022.

1,300 workers worked on the project

Additionally, Tan attributed the project's success to the strong support from government agencies like the Ministry of Transport, CAAS, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, and Airport Police as well as their airlines and airport partners.

He also credited the project's partners and the some 1,300 workers who worked hard on the project.

"Everyone pitched in to complete all the works without any major Covid outbreak or safety incident," Tan said.

