Usher in the festive cheer with up to 70% off alcohol at Cellarbration’s Christmas Warehouse Sale

Time to get the party going.

| Keyla Supharta | Sponsored | November 09, 2023, 06:51 PM

It feels like just yesterday that we ushered in 2023… until I saw an article about how Orchard Road’s annual Christmas light-up will soon be illuminating the night skies.

My first thought when I read the news was - wow, where did all the time go?

I won’t deny— a huge pang of melancholy welled up from within.

But as Christmas songs started playing in shops and malls around the country, I slowly but surely looked forward to welcoming the festive season.

After all, there’s just something magical about the end-of-year festivities that I can’t resist.

If you’re looking to have an unforgettable Christmas “Cellarbration”, here’s where you can go to get your touch of alcohol.

Stock up early for Christmas

From Nov. 9 to Dec. 31, 2023, Cellarbration will be having a Christmas sale with over 1,000 items from beers, wines, whiskies, and spirits selling at up to 70 per cent off.

Image from Cellarbration

Free sampling is also available daily, giving you the opportunity to try them before making your purchase.

Image from Cellarbration

Selected items will be sold below wholesale prices — meaning, these alcohols are going at the lowest price possible in the whole of Singapore.

Check out the full list of all the alcohol going on sale here.

Meanwhile, here’s a glimpse of the sale you can look forward to:

Image from Cellarbration

  • Singleton Dufftown 12 Years: $59 (UP: $77)

  • Singleton Dufftown 15 Years: $89 (UP: $113)

  • Bailey’s Irish Cream: $29 (UP:$42)

Image from Cellarbration

  • Tanqueray London Dry Gin: S$49.90 (U.P. S$75)

  • Tanqueray Rangpur Gin: S$58 (U.P. S$86)

  • Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla Gin: S$63 (U.P. S$86)

Image from Cellarbration

  • Chivas Regal 12 Years: S$55.90 (U.P. S$77)

  • John Jameson Irish Whisky: S$52 (U.P. S$82)

  • Absolut Blue Vodka: S$52 (U.P. S$75)

  • Ballantines Finest Whisky (1L): S$58 (U.P.S$82)

  • Malfy Rosa Gin: $59 (U.P.S$82)

Image from Cellarbration

  • Heineken Beer Bottle (24btls x 330ml): S$69 (U.P. S$85)

  • Budweiser Beer Can (24cans X 355ml): S$42.90 (U.P. S$82)

  • Carlsberg Beer Can (24cans x330ml): $46.90 (U.P. S82)

  • San Miguel Light Beer Bottle (24btls x 330ml): S$64 (U.P. S$77)

  • San Miguel Pale Pilsen Beer Btl (24btls x 320ml): S$62 (U.P. S$82)

  • Erdinger Weissbier Bottle (12btls X 500ml): $49 (U.P. $78)

  • Erdinger Dunkel Beer Bottle (12btls X 500ml): $49 (U.P. $78)

Image from Cellarbration

  • Tanduay Dark Rum: $45 (U.P $62)

  • Jagermeister Herbal Liqueur: $39.90 (U.P $63)

  • Assorted flavors of premium Fever-Tree mixers: $7.50/4 pack

Wines $25 and below:

Image from Cellarbration

  • Le Roi Rouge Red: $14 (U.P: $36)

  • Maison Castel Cabernet Sauvignon Christmas Gift Pack: $25 (U.P: $29)

  • Mcguigan Black Label Moscato: $16 (U.P: $35)

  • Castello Del Poggio St Ilario Chianti DOCG: $20 (U.P: $38)

Check out these deals at Cellarbration’s website or head down to any of their 11 retail outlets to find out more.

Image from Cellarbration

Online delivery is available seven days a week.

Next-day, Same-day and 60min Express Delivery options are also available.

‘Tis the season

Since this is the season to be jolly, Cellarbration will be offering 1-for-1 wine deals on a first come first serve basis, while stocks last.

Image from Cellarbration. For illustration purposes only. Items may vary.

And because Christmas is about the spirit of giving, there will also be exclusive freebies available with purchase.

These freebies include Singleton luggage, luggage tags, Tanqueray bags, and many more.

Image via Cellarbration

Christmas Warehouse Sale

Besides this, free cocktails are available for the first 150 members who come down for Cellarbration’s warehouse sale on Nov. 11.

Not a member yet? No problem.

All you’ve got to do is download the Cellarbration app and sign up for membership here.

After claiming your free drinks, don’t forget to head towards the Drink & Dine area available every weekend to enjoy food and other cocktails.

Image from Cellarbration

This year’s warehouse sale includes a gift station where festive gift wrapping paper, gift boxes, and gift bags are available to make your Christmas shopping a tad bit easier.

Image from Cellarbration

For newly engaged couples looking to spice up your special day, wedding services are also available for you to enjoy exclusive alcohol wedding packages.

Cellarbration Christmas Warehouse Sale

Date: Nov. 9 to Dec. 31, 2023*

Opening hours:

  • Monday to Thursday, Sunday: 10:30am to 8pm

  • Friday to Saturday: 10:30am to 9pm

Location: 361 Ubi Road 3, #01-00, S408664

*Closed on Christmas Day

So if you’ve been looking for a sign to enliven your Christmas party with a dash of alcohol, this is it.

As always, have fun and drink responsibly.

Writing this sponsored article made this writer excited to celebrate Christmas.

Cover image courtesy of Cellarbration.

