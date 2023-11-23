Roof of SBS Transit bus peeled off after hitting tree in Bishan

A SBS Transit double deck bus collided with a tree near the junction of Bishan Street 22 and 23 on Nov. 22, 2023 night.

The aftermath of the accident was captured by an onlooker who subsequently uploaded the clip to TikTok.

In the video, the side of the roof of the bus could be seen lodged on the tree branches, overhanging a pedestrian footpath.

Debris from the tree branches could be seen lying on the ground.

A traffic police officer was present at the scene, and traffic cones were placed on the footpath to cordon off the area.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicle was also parked on the side of the road near the tree.

Part of bus ceiling appeared to have fallen off

The bus involved was parked several metres ahead of the SCDF vehicle.

There were no passengers on the parked bus, and the bus captain could be seen walking towards the bus from the pedestrian footpath.

The onlooker also revealed in the video caption that he heard a loud sound when the collision took place.

Male passenger conveyed to hospital

SCDF confirmed with Mothership that a road traffic accident had taken place at the junction on Wednesday at around 10:30pm.

A 54-year-old male passenger was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the Singapore Police Force told Shin Min Daily News.

The 55-year-old bus driver is currently assisting with police investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SBS Transit "rendering assistance" to injured passenger

In response to Mothership's queries, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said the bus involved in the accident was service 88.

According to Wu, the bus was travelling along Bishan Street 22 when it collided with a tree bough, which caused damages to the bus, in particular, on its upper deck.

She also shared that the passenger who was injured and conveyed to the hospital for treatment has since been discharged.

"We are in touch with him to extend care and concern and are rendering assistance as best we can," the statement read.

Wu added that SBS Transit would also like to apologise to the affected commuters for the distress and inconvenience caused.

The company is investigating the cause of the incident in the meantime.

Top images via @fullofluppish/TikTok