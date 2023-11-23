Back

Roof of SBS Transit bus peeled off after hitting tree in Bishan

A 54-year-old male passenger was conveyed to the hospital.

Winnie Li | November 23, 2023, 12:10 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A SBS Transit double deck bus collided with a tree near the junction of Bishan Street 22 and 23 on Nov. 22, 2023 night.

The aftermath of the accident was captured by an onlooker who subsequently uploaded the clip to TikTok.

@fullofluppish Bus Vs Tree #sbs #singapore #accident ♬ original sound - Luppy

In the video, the side of the roof of the bus could be seen lodged on the tree branches, overhanging a pedestrian footpath.

Debris from the tree branches could be seen lying on the ground.

A traffic police officer was present at the scene, and traffic cones were placed on the footpath to cordon off the area.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicle was also parked on the side of the road near the tree.

Part of bus ceiling appeared to have fallen off

The bus involved was parked several metres ahead of the SCDF vehicle.

There were no passengers on the parked bus, and the bus captain could be seen walking towards the bus from the pedestrian footpath.

The onlooker also revealed in the video caption that he heard a loud sound when the collision took place.

Male passenger conveyed to hospital

SCDF confirmed with Mothership that a road traffic accident had taken place at the junction on Wednesday at around 10:30pm.

A 54-year-old male passenger was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the Singapore Police Force told Shin Min Daily News.

The 55-year-old bus driver is currently assisting with police investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SBS Transit "rendering assistance" to injured passenger

In response to Mothership's queries, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said the bus involved in the accident was service 88.

According to Wu, the bus was travelling along Bishan Street 22 when it collided with a tree bough, which caused damages to the bus, in particular, on its upper deck.

She also shared that the passenger who was injured and conveyed to the hospital for treatment has since been discharged.

"We are in touch with him to extend care and concern and are rendering assistance as best we can," the statement read.

Wu added that SBS Transit would also like to apologise to the affected commuters for the distress and inconvenience caused.

The company is investigating the cause of the incident in the meantime.

Top images via @fullofluppish/TikTok

Ahead of registration deadline for Taiwan presidential election, opposition yet to formally announce joint campaign

Not much time left.

November 23, 2023, 03:58 PM

Taiwan's presidential candidate William Lai teams up with former U.S. envoy Hsiao Bi-Khim for election

Hsiao, 52, was Taiwan's former representative to the U.S. from 2020 to 2023.

November 23, 2023, 03:57 PM

Free steaks at The Feather Blade's new East Coast outlet on Nov. 28, 2023

Free dinner.

November 23, 2023, 03:50 PM

Anytime Fitness Jurong East gym member claims he was charged S$120 tailgating fee 'wrongly', gym denies

The member has been given a partial refund.

November 23, 2023, 03:35 PM

Waterway Primary principal commends student for hard work on PSLE results day in heartwarming speech

Keep the compliments coming.

November 23, 2023, 03:26 PM

Govt didn't decide SPH Media acquisition of Tech in Asia, notes it aligns with S$900 million funding's intent

The Ministry of Communications and Information is also closely monitoring SPH Media's performance.

November 23, 2023, 03:06 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan holds telephone call with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, discuss upcoming 19th JCBC

They also discussed the gradual return of flight connectivity to pre-pandemic levels.

November 23, 2023, 02:40 PM

Ayam Penyet Ria at Rivervale Mall in Sengkang suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed from Nov. 21 to Dec. 4.

November 23, 2023, 02:40 PM

New marine-themed children's section at Central Public Library when it reopens on Jan. 12, 2024

Sea-riously.

November 23, 2023, 02:27 PM

Lucid cafe at Jalan Besar closing after 3 years due to 'untenable operating costs'

nOoooooOoOoooOO.

November 23, 2023, 12:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.