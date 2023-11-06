Back

17 buildings in S'pore light up green on Nov. 6 for Earthshot Prize, including MBS & S'pore Sports Hub

Pretty.

Zi Shan Kow | November 06, 2023, 08:58 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

If you noticed the buildings around Singapore are looking a little different today (Nov. 6), you're not wrong.

To kick off Earthshot Week and the United for Wildlife Global Summit 2023 held in Singapore, 17 structures were lit up in green at 7pm.

City in green

In the central business district (CBD) area, landmarks part of the light up include:

  • Gardens by the Bay

Photo by Gawain Pek.

Photo by Gawain Pek.

  • Marina Bay Sands

Photo by Gawain Pek.

Photo by Gawain Pek.

  • Singapore Flyer

Photo by Gawain Pek.

  • The Helix

Photo by Gawain Pek.

  • Fullerton Hotel

  • Cavenagh Bridge

  • Coleman Bridge

  • Elgin Bridge

  • Anderson Bridge

  • Esplanade

  • Junction 8

  • Plaza Singapura

  • Singapore Sports Hub

  • The British High Commission

  • The British High Commissioner’s Residence -- Eden Hall

  • Temasek Shophouse

  • ArtScience Museum

The latter also features "large-scale light projections of the natural world".

Earthshot award and wildlife summit

The Earthshot Prize awards will be presented by Prince William on Tuesday (Nov. 7) in Singapore.

This is the first time the annual awards ceremony is held in Asia since it started in 2021.

The Prince of Wales, who founded the Earthshot Prize with UK-based charity The Royal Foundation, was warmly welcomed by residents when he arrived in Singapore for the event on Nov. 5.

Earlier today (Nov. 6), the prince participated in a friendly dragon boat race at Marina Bay.

@mothershipsg 🚣 Row row row your boat 🚣 Prince William participated in a friendly race with the paddlers and his team won #tiktoksg #sgnews#princewilliam #royalfamily ♬ original sound - Mothership

Five individuals or organisations who provided impactful and sustainable solutions for the planet's environmental problems will be awarded £1 million (S$1.67 million) to scale up their work.

The star-studded event will see actors like Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham as co-hosts, as well as performances by OneRepublic and Bastille.

Other celebrities like Sterling K. Brown and Donnie Yen, as well as Robert Irwin, son of the late Australian wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, are attending the event.

Singapore is also hosting United for Wildlife’s annual global summit on Nov. 6 and 7, where leaders from conservation, law enforcement, government, and the private sector are brought together to combat illegal wildlife trade.

Related stories

Top images via Gawain Pek.

120 S'poreans left Israel & Palestinian territories since start of fighting, with some 40 remaining

Maliki Osman is also traveling to Egypt tonight to facilitate the delivery of aid gathered in Singapore.

November 06, 2023, 07:55 PM

New laws proposed for S'pore president & ministers to take on international roles in private capacities

The Bill will be debated in the next parliament sitting.

November 06, 2023, 07:29 PM

Motorcycles take up less space, not no space: MOT has no plans to increase motorcycle numbers

COE premium for motorcycles in the last round of bidding in October 2023 is S$11,201.

November 06, 2023, 06:27 PM

Artbox 2024 to be held at S'pore Expo Hall 6 on Jan. 26-28 & Feb. 2-4, 2024 weekends

In case you're bored.

November 06, 2023, 06:09 PM

Topless man allegedly washes himself outside neighbour's HDB flat every Saturday

Like in kampong days.

November 06, 2023, 05:55 PM

Man, 21, charged for allegedly stealing jewellery worth over S$12,000 from Bugis pawnshop

The stolen gold chain and gold ring were recovered and seized as case exhibits.

November 06, 2023, 05:20 PM

South Korea picks star-studded squad to face S'pore for Nov. 16 World Cup qualifier

Singapore drawn into group of death.

November 06, 2023, 05:18 PM

PM Lee meets Prince William at Istana

Prince William will be here from Nov. 5 to 8 for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.

November 06, 2023, 04:57 PM

ERP 2.0 less costly & more 'agile': Why ERP upgraded instead of building more gantries

ERP 2.0 is planned with long-term use in mind.

November 06, 2023, 04:52 PM

Man, 33, faces charge for allegedly filming Brani Terminal with drone without permit

It is a criminal offence to fly a drone in protected areas without an activity permit.

November 06, 2023, 04:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.