17 buildings in S'pore light up green on Nov. 6 for Earthshot Prize, including MBS & S'pore Sports Hub

If you noticed the buildings around Singapore are looking a little different today (Nov. 6), you're not wrong.

To kick off Earthshot Week and the United for Wildlife Global Summit 2023 held in Singapore, 17 structures were lit up in green at 7pm.

City in green

In the central business district (CBD) area, landmarks part of the light up include:

Gardens by the Bay

Marina Bay Sands

Singapore Flyer

The Helix

Fullerton Hotel

Cavenagh Bridge

Coleman Bridge

Elgin Bridge

Anderson Bridge

Esplanade

Junction 8

Plaza Singapura

Singapore Sports Hub

The British High Commission

The British High Commissioner’s Residence -- Eden Hall

Temasek Shophouse

ArtScience Museum

The latter also features "large-scale light projections of the natural world".

Earthshot award and wildlife summit

The Earthshot Prize awards will be presented by Prince William on Tuesday (Nov. 7) in Singapore.

This is the first time the annual awards ceremony is held in Asia since it started in 2021.

The Prince of Wales, who founded the Earthshot Prize with UK-based charity The Royal Foundation, was warmly welcomed by residents when he arrived in Singapore for the event on Nov. 5.

Earlier today (Nov. 6), the prince participated in a friendly dragon boat race at Marina Bay.

Five individuals or organisations who provided impactful and sustainable solutions for the planet's environmental problems will be awarded £1 million (S$1.67 million) to scale up their work.

The star-studded event will see actors like Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham as co-hosts, as well as performances by OneRepublic and Bastille.

Other celebrities like Sterling K. Brown and Donnie Yen, as well as Robert Irwin, son of the late Australian wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, are attending the event.

Singapore is also hosting United for Wildlife’s annual global summit on Nov. 6 and 7, where leaders from conservation, law enforcement, government, and the private sector are brought together to combat illegal wildlife trade.

Related stories

Top images via Gawain Pek.