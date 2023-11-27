Paralympian, 29, shoots & kills his bride, 44, mum-in-law, sister & guest at wedding party in Thailand

A bridegroom in Thailand went on a shooting rampage at his wedding party, killing his bride, her mother, her sister and a guest before taking his own life.

Another guest was left seriously injured.

According to local media, the Thai police confirmed that the shooter is Chaturong Suksuk, a 29-year-old disabled former marine and paralympic athlete.

The shooting

The incident occurred during a wedding party held in a village in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Suksuk and his 44-year-old bride married in a traditional wedding ceremony earlier that day.

They had cohabited for three years, and the bride reportedly had two children from a previous marriage.

The wedding party was held later that night, with guests and relatives from both sides in attendance.

According to the Bangkok Post, the guests and relatives noticed Suksuk "did not look as happy as might have been expected".

Thai Examiner further reported that Suksuk became inebriated after consuming alcohol through the night and had heated exchanges with his bride at their table.

He then flipped a table before leaving to retrieve a 9mm handgun from his car.

When the man returned, he shot and killed the bride, her 62-year-old mother, and her 38-year-old younger sister.

Two guests, 50 & 28, were caught in the gunfire. The former died in hospital while the latter was left seriously injured, according to the Thai Examiner.

Suksuk then killed himself with the gun.

Thai police were called to the scene and recovered 11 spent cartridges of 9mm ammunition from the scene of the shooting.

A former marine & ASEAN Para Games medallist

Thai police said Suksuk was a former Thai marine soldier who lost one of his legs following a train accident, Bangkok Post reported.

Suksuk represented his country in the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia in 2022, clinching a silver medal in swimming, Bangkok Post added.

He also took part in the shooting event for the competition, according to the Thai Examiner.

Thai police are investigating the motive behind the killings.

Top image from Bangkok Post on Facebook.