Police arrest man, 33, for allegedly using drone to record more than 10 videos of Brani Terminal

A man has been charged for allegedly using a drone to take more than 10 video recordings of Brani Terminal without any legal permit.

Tan Heng Thye, 33, was charged on Nov. 7 with one offence of prohibited photography of a protected place using an unmanned aircraft (UA).

Tan to plead guilty on Dec. 19

Tan purportedly used a DJI Mini 3 Pro drone to capture at least 10 video footages of the port, which is legally classified as a protected place in Singapore, The Straits Times reported on Nov. 7.

He is believed to have used the UA to capture the videos on Apr. 25 at around 6pm, ST added.

However, he did so without obtaining either a Class 2 activity permit or permission from Brani Terminal.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) revealed in a statement on Nov. 6 that its officers received information about drone activity in the vicinity of the port on Jun. 9 at about 4:45pm.

The officers recovered the drone some time later, and found multiple video recordings of the port.

Police officers from Central Police Division then identified the identity of the drone operator via follow-up investigations and digital forensics.

Tan is scheduled to plead guilty to the charge on Dec. 19.

If found guilty and convicted, Tan can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$20,000.

A Class 2 activity permit is needed for UA operators to fly their aircraft in protected or restricted areas, as well as areas within 5km of restricted places.

These areas include the Central Business District, certain parts of Upper Pierce Reservoir Park, Changi Airport, and the Paya Lebar Air Base.

Unauthorised photography of protected places and areas using UA, including drones, is a criminal offence under the Infrastructure Protection Act.

SPF takes 'serious view' of security of protected areas & places

The police said they take "a serious view" of activities that threaten the security of protected areas and protected places.

“Members of the public are reminded that it is an offence to take photographs or videos of protected areas and protected places without permission, including photographs or videos taken from UAs," the spokesperson added.

For more details about the operation of UA in Singapore, you can refer to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore website.

If you witness any suspicious people around protected areas and protected places, you are also advised by the police to call "999" immediately.

Top image from Singapore Police Force/Facebook and Pexels.

Related stories