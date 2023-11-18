Back

Partial closure of Robinson Road & Boon Tat St for 'filming activity' on Nov. 19 from 7am to 5pm

Two left lanes of Boon Tat Street and Robinson Road will be closed for a filming activity.

Brenda Khoo | November 18, 2023, 07:17 PM

Events

Robinson Road and Boon Tat Street will be partially closed on Nov. 19 from 7am to 5 pm.

According to a post on X by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Nov. 18, there will be a partial closure of two left lanes along Robinson Road and Boon Tat Street.

Partial street closure due to filming activity

SPF said that the following lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic due to a filming activity:

  • Two left lanes of Boon Tat Street (between the service road beside Tong Eng Building and Robinson Road).

  • Two left lanes of Robinson Road (between lamp post 13 and lamp post 16F).

Here is a map of the affected area:

Image via Singapore Police Force/X.

Parking will be restricted along the affected road. The restrictions will be strictly enforced, according to SPF.

Vehicles found parking illegally or causing obstruction will be towed.

During the closures, access will only be granted to authorised vehicles, including police and emergency vehicles.

Auxiliary police officers will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

For enquiries, members of the public may contact the organiser at 6333 3888.

Top image from Peter Chong/Google Maps and cse1217/Google Maps.

