Bentley driver allegedly pushed & swore at lorry driver after their vehicles collided in East Coast

A Bentley driver allegedly pushed and cursed at a lorry driver after both of the motorists' vehicles collided near a private residential estate in East Coast on Nov. 16, 2023 afternoon.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident took place at the intersection between East Coast Drive and East Coast Terrace on Thursday at around 4:30pm.

A photo that captured the aftermath of the accident showed that the right-hand side of the Bentley was damaged as a result of the impact of the collision.

The front left-hand side of the lorry was damaged.

Resident heard loud bang when accident happened

When the Shin Min reporter arrived at the scene of the accident, the vehicles involved had already been removed from the road.

However, debris from the Bentley could still be found on the grass patch on the side of the road.

According to a resident, he heard a loud sound when the accident took place.

"At that time, many residents came out [to see what had happened]. The Bentley driver was a foreigner who was accompanied by his Chinese wife. The lorry driver was a migrant worker from India," recounted the resident.

Bentley driver was furious & emotional: Witness

Another resident who witnessed the accident, surnamed Pan (transliteration from Mandarin), said the Bentley driver began cursing at the lorry driver after getting out of his vehicle.

When their disputes turned physical, Pan quickly rushed over to intervene.

"The Bentley driver was furious and in an emotional state. He was probably still in shock, so he unleashed his frustration at the lorry driver. I was worried their dispute might escalate further, so I quickly stood in between them," said Pan.

The Bentley driver is apparently a parent, as he was heard asking, "What if my daughter was in the vehicle?"

Lorry driver lodged police report

The lorry driver told Shin Min that his vehicle collided with the luxury vehicle while he was driving it across the intersection.

The Bentley driver acted very rough against him and even pushed him after the accident, the lorry driver claimed.

"I have lodged a police report at the advice of my company and visited a doctor. The doctor gave me a three-day sick leave," he added.

The lorry driver's manager also shared that the company had contacted the Bentley driver's insurance company.

"Our employees should not be subject to such bullying and humiliation," said the manager.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with Shin Min that a police report was lodged, and investigations are underway.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said two individuals were assessed for minor injuries at the scene of the accident, but both declined to be conveyed to the hospital.

