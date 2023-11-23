Back

Ayam Penyet Ria at Rivervale Mall in Sengkang suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed from Nov. 21 to Dec. 4.

Belmont Lay | November 23, 2023, 02:40 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Ayam Penyet Ria and Wayang, a food shop at Rivervale Mall in Sengkang, has been temporarily suspended for two weeks from Nov. 21 to Dec. 4, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The suspension under the Points Demerit System was the result of the licensee of the eatery accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

Ayam Penyet Ria and Wayang was fined a total of S$800 for two offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

The two offences were the failure to keep licensed premises free of infestation.

Each offence incurred six demerit points.

Risk getting licence cancelled

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

Rehabilitative action

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA is advising members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://csp.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call our SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for our follow-up investigations.

Top photo via Google Maps

New marine-themed children's section at Central Public Library when it reopens on Jan. 12, 2024

Sea-riously.

November 23, 2023, 02:27 PM

Lucid cafe at Jalan Besar closing after 3 years due to 'untenable operating costs'

nOoooooOoOoooOO.

November 23, 2023, 12:22 PM

Roof of SBS Transit bus peeled off after hitting tree in Bishan

A 55-year-old male passenger was conveyed to the hospital.

November 23, 2023, 12:10 PM

Some 40 cyclists take up 2 lanes along Sembawang Road at 5am

A motorist felt that the presence of such a large group of cyclists on the road was dangerous.

November 23, 2023, 12:08 PM

MFA director-general charged for delivering Panadol & luxury watches in diplomatic packages

He allegedly lied that the luxury watches belonged to his father.

November 23, 2023, 11:17 AM

MPs' Q&A on constitutional changes allowing S'pore presidents to hold international roles in private capacities

10 MPs spoke on the matter and DPM Lawrence Wong addressed their concerns.

November 23, 2023, 10:17 AM

Man, 43, allegedly uses sleight of hand to swap S$318,000 diamond ring for replica at MBS

The staff alerted security as the texture of the price tag felt different.

November 23, 2023, 10:05 AM

S'pore private hire driver made S$1,017 over 48 trips after driving for 22 hours to win staycation

Concerns about the safety of such a feat were raised online.

November 23, 2023, 02:26 AM

Car hits mum & daughter at Woodlands Ave 5 junction on Monday, another car hits elderly woman at same junction on Wednesday

2 accidents at the same spot in 3 days.

November 23, 2023, 01:26 AM

TikTok influencer Simonboy gifts girlfriend '5-figure' diamond Rolex for sticking with him through thick & thin

"Whatever that I get for myself, she must have the same."

November 22, 2023, 11:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.